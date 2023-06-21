Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 4: Palak Purswani-Jiya Shankar's interaction to nominations and more; 5 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E4: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has grabbed the attention of the audiences with its intense drama and engaging contestants. With each passing episode, viewers are treated to a rollercoaster of emotions, from fiery arguments to unexpected friendships. The show showcases the contestants' true colors as they battle it out for survival and strive to win the coveted title. The 4th episode of the show was equally entertaining and engaging. From nomination, ration tasks, fights, love, friendship and a lot more was seen in the 4th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 4th episode:

Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar's interaction:

During a sincere conversation, Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani delved into the depths of their past, reopening old wounds. Jiya expressed her feelings of being neglected on her previous birthdays and recalled experiencing distant behavior from Palak. Palak, in turn, shared the emotional turmoil she had endured. Jiya revealed the unsettling nature of Palak inviting Jiya's ex-boyfriend to various gatherings. The conversation concluded with Palak expressing her belief that ending their friendship would be for the best.

Nomination Task:

The contestants were asked to gather their own BB currency together as the house money and use it for nominations. In the nomination task, each contestant was asked to put 1 2 or 3 coins in the BB piggy bank and nominate accordingly. The contestants had to give their reasons for nominating the contestants. After the nomination task was complete, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev got nominated for eviction, which also changed the dynamics of their friendships and relationships in the house.

Bebika Dhurve expresses disappointment:

Abhishek Malhan confronts Aaliya Siddiqui about her decision to nominate Bebika Dhurve, considering their close friendship. Aaliya clarifies that it was precisely because of their closeness that she understood Bebika's nature and made the nomination. This explanation angers Bebika, who storms off, accusing Aaliya of being untrustworthy and claiming that she cannot judge her "nature" based on just four days of conversation.

Jiya Shankar cries for yoghurt:

The nomination task was followed by the introduction of the BB Vending machine, sparking a fierce battle for needs vs. desires. The housemates found themselves in a constant struggle to secure their ration. The twist was that they had to use the shared BB currency to buy their own food supplies, proving the task to be no easy feat, as individual needs clashed with the greater good of the house. Palak Purswani expressed her disappointment as the housemates chose chicken over coffee. After the task was complete, Jiya Shankar was seen crying in the bedroom as the housemates were not able to get the yoghurt in the house ration.

Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri:

Jad Hadid and Akaknsha Puri's flirtatious interaction has caught the attention of the viewers and their co-contestants. When Jad expressed he wanted to stay in Mumbai as long as he can, Akanksha asked Jad whether he liked Mumbai, to which he replied, "I would love it because of you." Akanksha blushes after hearing this and tells him that he should explore Mumbai. Looking at Akanksha, Jad says, "I have seen enough." Jad then asked Akanksha, "Am I pushing." Akanksha said, "You're not pushing, you're rushing."

He then mentioned that if he slows down then he'll switch off and flip. Jad added, "I never thought this would happen, I thought I'm going to be on a show, and it is going to be a nice experience." Akanksha Puri replied, "Then keep it that way." Jad said, "But then you showed up. It's just beautiful. I was not expecting it. Normally during such chemistry you hug, you kiss, you grab the person, you hold their hand and in a situation like this I would have kissed you so hard and bite you." Akanksha tells Jad to slow and down and blushes after hearing this.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free.

