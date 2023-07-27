Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 40: Jiya Shankar flirting with Abhishek Malhan to Ticket to finale task; 4 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 40: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been full of exciting episodes that keep viewers glued to the screen with its drama, emotions, and surprising turns. The show features intense tasks like the 'Ticket to Finale,' where contestants compete to create viral moments, as well as heartwarming scenes of new romances and honest conversations. It never fails to entertain! Week after week, Bigg Boss OTT 2 delivers engaging episodes that captivate the audience. In the 40th episode, viewers enjoyed several interesting moments that kept them entertained throughout.

Here are 4 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 40th episode:

Ticket to finale task:

In the 40th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, there was a special task called the 'Ticket to Finale.' Three teams competed to create viral moments. Team A had Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia. Team B included Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt. Team C consisted of Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve. The team that could create the best viral moments would win, and the audiences got to decide the winner through live voting. All three teams tried their best to create funny, argumentative, and romantic moments to earn a spot in the finale. After the task, the live audience declared Team C (Jiya, Bebika, and Elvish) as the winners and one of them would get a direct entry into the finale.

Avinash asks to describe his bond with Falaq:

Avinash Sachdev went around asking the other contestants about their thoughts on his and Falak Naazz's relationship. He asked them to describe it in one word. Pooja Bhatt said their relationship was 'much-needed'. Abhishek Malhan described their bond, saying that Falaq was the only person who made him smile. Bebika Dhurve thought their relationship looked like 'one-sided love'. Elvish Yadav called it 'reserved'. Jiya Shankar joked with Avinash, saying, "Love shuv de falu da dhaba," meaning their relationship began with food. Jiya explained that this statement suited their relationship as it all started because of their love for food.

Jiya Shankar flirting with Abhishek Malhan:

During the task, when it was Team C's turn, Jiya Shankar playfully chatted with Abhishek Malhan to create a viral moment. Jiya teased him, saying she has seen his heart, and Abhishek wondered how that was possible. Jiya flirtatiously responded that she sees his cute face every day since they sleep in the same bed. They laughed about it, and Abhishek admitted that Jiya would win the task because of their fun chat. He jokingly said he's interested in men and likes Avinash Sachdev.

Jiya continued to flirt with him, and Abhishek Malhan teased her, saying she has accomplished her mission. They bantered playfully, with Abhishek claiming that if Team C wins, it'll be because of him. However, Jiya insisted her feelings were genuine and said that she stands by what she said even after the task. Later, Jiya teased Abhishek again, saying he doesn't care for her. Abhishek jokingly mentioned her lovers outside the Bigg Boss house might get upset seeing her flirt with him.

Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt gets angry at Bebika Dhurve:

During lunchtime, Bebika Dhurve complained about the food cooked by Manisha Rani, but Pooja scolded her, reminding her that she should eat it as it is, even though she is sick. Later, Pooja praised Jiya Shankar's cooking in front of Bebika, and Jiya playfully asked Bebika if she was jealous. While sitting in the garden with Avinash, Jad, and Pooja, Bebika expressed her frustration that nobody appreciates her cooking and decided not to cook for others anymore due to feeling bullied.

In the evening, while having a conversation, Bebika tried to joke with Jad and Avinash, but Pooja Bhatt intervened, telling her that she had been offensive all day. Bebika complained that Pooja always scolds her, and Pooja responded that she seemed to be looking for fights since the moment she woke up. Upset, Bebika walked away, and Pooja commented that she should go and sulk about it. Towards the end of the episode, Pooja and Avinash tried to talk to Bebika to cheer her up.

To get the latest and exclusive updates about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani confesses her love for Elvish Yadav, suggests him not to tell any inmate