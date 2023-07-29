Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 42: Elvish Yadav responding to Manisha Rani's proposal and more; 3 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 42: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants give new reasons to the viewers every day to watch the exciting episode of the show. Whether their massive and unexpected fights grab the attention or their strong friendship steals the limelight, the show is in the news and in the minds of the audiences since its premiere. With host Salman Khan stepping in as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2, the season has got a new charm and energy. Like every episode Bigg Boss OTT 2 42nd episode also kept the audiences hooked as it saw several entertaining moments.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 42nd episode:

Elvish Yadav responding to Manisha Rani's proposal:

After the ration task in Bigg Boss OTT 2 42nd episode, a playful interaction took place between Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav. Manisha jokingly expressed her love for Elvish, telling him that she even thinks about him before sleeping. However, Elvish clarified that he already has a girlfriend outside of the Bigg Boss house. Manisha reacted dramatically but with a smile, wondering why such things always happen to her. Elvish assured her that he values her as a good friend but couldn't accept her proposal.

Later, Manisha Rani told Elvish that she had been teasing about loving him and that it wasn't true. At night, Manisha missed her family and cried in the bathroom area. Aashika Bhatia came to comfort her. In another playful moment, Manisha tried to give Elvish a peck, but he declined. When she attempted to kiss him on the cheek while he was trying to sleep, it disturbed and angered Jad Hadid, who was also in the room. As a result, Manisha left the bedroom.

Abhishek accepts having a soft corner for Jiya:

Later, Elvish Yadav playfully teases Abhishek about having feelings for Jiya. Abhishek Malhan admits that he doesn't mind Jiya being cute around him, as it has a positive impact, but he knows his limits. He confesses that from a game perspective, he has a soft spot for Jiya because she has supported him multiple times during the show. However, Abhishek also mentions that his friend Thugesh warned him to be cautious around Jiya, and he has taken that advice seriously. He knows what he's doing and is playing accordingly. Abhishek clarifies that even if Jiya might be pretending, he still cares for her in the game and hopes to see her in the top 5. He promises that he will never cross his boundaries.

Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan's war of words:

After the task, when the ration arrived in the house, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Pooja Bhatt were in the kitchen, busy distributing eggs among the contestants. Pooja mentioned that she had some leftover eggs from the previous week and didn't need any extra eggs if there were any left. However, Avinash and Jiya insisted that she should take the extra eggs, as everyone else was receiving them.

Abhishek Malhan, who was also present there, asked Avinash how he was distributing the eggs. Avinash explained that everyone was getting an equal share, and the remaining six eggs would be divided among all the contestants. Later, Abhishek accused Avinash of pressuring Pooja to take more eggs, even though she already had some from the previous week. Abhishek suspected that Avinash wanted Pooja to take the extra eggs, so that if there were any leftovers, Avinash could use them for himself. However, Avinash denied having such intentions and clarified that he was simply suggesting Pooja take the extra eggs since everyone else was getting them too. The argument continued for a while, and Abhishek also shared his concerns with Elvish Yadav.

