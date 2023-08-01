Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 45: Pooja Bhatt talking about her lowest phase to Jad Hadid crying; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E45: In the 7th week of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the 8 remaining contestants face a challenging nomination task. With over 45 days in the house, the competition to win the trophy has become more intense now. Throughout the season, the dynamics between the contestants have shifted, and some have even altered their personalities to improve their chances of success. The true challenge of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has now begun! In the 45th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers witnessed several unforgettable and surprising moments.

Here are 3 unmissable moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 45th episode:

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani :

Pooja Bhatt told Bebika Dhurve that Abhishek Malhan approached her yesterday and asked her to convey a genuine apology to Bebika. However, Bebika expressed her frustration, saying she's done with the people in the house and is receiving hate from the audience. Pooja advised her to decide whether to forgive them or not and not let it affect her too much. Bebika complained about Salman Khan, the show's host, being polite to Elvish, Manisha, and Abhishek despite their bad behavior. Pooja tried to calm her down, telling her not to act like a victim.

Later, Manisha attempted to talk to Bebika, but she completely ignored her. Manisha suggested that they should live with love in the remaining two weeks of the show. However, Bebika still ignored her and walked away. Eventually, Elvish tried to talk to Bebika. Elvish Yadav told her, "I don’t know how to apologize to a girl but I swear on my mother I get impulsive and use such language, my words slip and I am sorry for that." Abhishek also stepped forward for apologizing and said, "I find myself guilty. We like old Bebika. Let's end all fights. I and Elvish have no hate for you."

Pooja Bhatt talks about her lowest phase:

During a heartfelt conversation with Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt opened up about the toughest time in her life - her divorce after being married for 11 years. She explained that she made the difficult decision to part ways because she couldn't deceive herself any longer. Pooja clarified that her husband wasn't a bad person, but she felt like she was losing her own identity in the relationship. To cope with the pain, she turned to alcohol, thinking it would help her find herself again. However, she soon realized that alcohol was only causing her more harm and making her lose herself further. Pooja shared that it was a challenging phase in her life, but she fought bravely to rise above it and find her survival.

Jad Hadid breaks down after Jiya Shankar's comment:

During the nomination task, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had to agree on nominating either Avinash Sachdev or Abhishek Malhan. Jiya wanted to nominate Avinash and save Abhishek, and Jad went along with her decision. Later, Jad informed Avinash that Jiya was determined to nominate him for the task. Avinash expressed his surprise and said that he had done a lot for Jiya in the game, and he didn't know how to react if she still nominated him.

Jad Hadid shared with Pooja and Abhishek that during the nomination task, Jiya taunted him, questioning what kind of father he was. Pooja and Bebika hugged Jad, reassuring him that he didn't need validation from anyone because he was a great father. Jad, feeling hurt by Jiya's words, expressed his emotions and broke down in front of Abhishek. Abhishek comforted him, telling him that he was an amazing dad, which was evident to everyone.

When Jiya learned about what Jad had been saying, she clarified that she referred to him as a father figure in the context of their relationship, not about his role as a father in his personal life.

