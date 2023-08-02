Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 46: Jad Hadid getting emotional after seeing his daughter and more; 3 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 46: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is now in its seventh week, and the contestants are giving their best to secure a place in the finale. There are still 8 contestants left in the house, making the competition even tougher, and fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be the winner. In the 46th episode, emotions ran high as the housemates met their family members after 46 days. Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani couldn't hold back their tears when they saw their parents, making it a truly unforgettable moment. Besides this, there were many other exciting moments that kept the audience hooked to the show.

Here are 3 unmissable moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 46th episode:

Jad Hadid getting emotional after seeing his daughter:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants heard a child's laugh and got curious about it. Bigg Boss then asked them to gather in the living room. To their surprise, they saw Jad's daughter on the screen. She shared how her life is going and how much she misses him. She told Jad that she loves him and hopes he wins. Seeing the video, Jad Hadid became emotional and started crying. After the video ended, he wiped his tears and told the housemates that he knew it was his daughter's laugh even before watching the video. Bigg Boss asked Jad how he felt about the surprise, and he replied that it was the best gift he has received so far. Jad also shared with the inmates that his daughter has grown up.

BB Hotel captaincy task:

After Jad Hadid's daughter's video, Bigg Boss surprises the contestants by transforming the BB House into a BB Hotel for the day and tells them that the guests will be entering the house. The guests will be the family members of the contestants. Abhishek Malhan is the manager of the hotel and will assign the roles of receptionist, chef, and housekeeping duties. The contestants must treat the guests luxuriously as part of a captaincy task. The family members will play a crucial role by giving a star to any contestant, except their relative, before leaving the Bigg Boss house. The two contestants with the most stars in their batch will compete for the captaincy, and one of them will also win the ticket to the finale, becoming the first finalist of the season. The contestants were asked to ensure that the guests enjoy at least 2 activities in the house.

In the first round, Abhishek made Manisha Rani the receptionist and Jiya and Avinash the chefs, while the rest became housekeepers. The first guest to arrive at the Bigg Boss hotel was Avinash Sachdev's mother. Abhishek and Manisha showed her around the house, but Pooja Bhatt argued that Manisha should be at her receptionist's desk. During the visit, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt did Avinash Sachdev's mother's manicure-pedicure, and Jad brought her a cold coffee. Before leaving the house, Avinash's mother gave a star to Pooja Bhatt because she liked the service she received during the task.

In the next round, Abhishek made Avinash the receptionist and Jiya and Manisha the chefs, while the rest became housekeepers. The second guest to enter the Bigg Boss house was Manisha Rani's father. Manisha got emotional seeing him and started joking with him. Her father praised her, saying he has taught her good manners, and Pooja Bhatt agreed, saying Manisha is ahead of everyone. Later, Manisha's father talked to her, Abhishek, and Elvish, mentioning that other housemates are trying to separate them, but Abhishek has kept the group together. Manisha joked with Elvish about talking about their marriage now that her father is there, and everyone laughed. Manisha asked Bebika to read her father's hand, and Bebika told him that he has a chance of a second marriage, leaving Manisha happy. Before his exit, Manisha's father danced with the housemates and gave a star to Abhishek Malhan.

The third guest to enter Bigg Boss house is Abhishek's mother who is asked to stay for the night and will leave the next morning. (Note: The task is continued to the next episode)

Jiya Shankar breaks down:

Jad Hadid asked Bebika Dhurve to tell Jiya Shankar that he doesn't want to eat food made by her. Bebika conveyed the message to Jiya, who got upset and started crying in the washroom. Meanwhile, Avinash told Jad that he overheard Jiya saying that she wouldn't let her friend reach the finale. Jad called Jiya "cheap" and said she has a rude personality, and nobody would want to work with her outside the house. Pooja told Jiya that Jad is hurt and trying to do the same to her. Pooja also advised Jad not to bring food into the argument, and Jad agreed not to do it again.

