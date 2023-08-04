Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 48: Pooja Bhatt's breakdown to Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's bond; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E48: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is nearing its thrilling finale, and fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winner. In the 48th episode, Abhishek Malhan became the first contestant to secure his spot as the finalist after fierce competition with Pooja Bhatt. This was one of the highlights of the episode as the show finally had its first finalist. Alongside this, the episode offered several other captivating moments that kept the audience hooked to their seats throughout.

Here are 3 unmissable moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 48th episode:

Abhishek Malhan age shames Avinash Sachdev:

During the ticket to finale task, Abhishek Malhan got angry and age-shamed Avinash Sachdev again because Avinash was being aggressive. Abhishek called Avinash a '36-year-old man with no sense', which upset Avinash and Pooja Bhatt. This led to a heated argument between Avinash and Abhishek. After the task, Abhishek was declared the winner, but Pooja told him that he did well in the task but didn't play well by making inappropriate remarks. Abhishek said that the audience wouldn't care about her judgments based on misunderstandings. However, Pooja then calls out Abhishek for being a youth while Abhishek leaves stating that he does not want to get judged by her. Later, Abhishek apologized to Avinash, explaining that his comment came out of anger and he didn't mean to hurt him.

Pooja Bhatt's breakdown:

After the ticket to the finale task, Abhishek and Pooja Bhatt had a big argument because Abhishek was too aggressive during the game. Pooja told Avinash that winning at any cost is not a true victory for her. She was disappointed with all the aggression during the task. Jiya advised Abhishek to talk to Pooja and sort things out. Abhishek replied that Pooja couldn't handle losing. Elvish agreed with Abhishek, saying that Pooja couldn't accept defeat.

Abhishek tried to talk to Pooja, explaining that he was not unnecessarily aggressive during the task because everyone was attacking him. However, Pooja replied that winning should not come at the cost of losing dignity.

Pooja was upset and broke down in tears because of Abhishek's behavior during the task. Jad told Pooja, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika that Abhishek is too overconfident about winning the game. He wished someone would make him realize his mistake. Abhishek told Manisha and Elvish that Pooja would have trouble sleeping because she was hurt. Pooja decided to continue doing her duties but said she wouldn't do anything extra. She emphasized that it was not because Abhishek was the captain, but because everyone in the house should learn to fulfill their duties.

Jiya talks about her and Jad's bond.

Abhishek and Jiya were talking about how people in the house have been behaving differently. Jiya said she no longer feels scared of anyone. Abhishek mentioned that he used to think there was something romantic between her and Jad, like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, instead of a father and daughter. Jiya clarified that it was Jad Hadid who first called her his daughter. She explained that Jad used to hug her tightly, just like he does with everyone, and she saw a fatherly figure in him. She liked how he always talked about his daughter, and that's why she started considering him like family. Eventually, Jad then started calling her his daughter and that's how their bond of father-daughter began.

Advertisement

To know more such updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan or Pooja Bhatt, who became the first finalist of the show? Find out