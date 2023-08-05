Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 49: Jiya Shankar-Bebika Dhurve's argument to Jad Hadid talking about Jiya; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E49: Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's 49th episode witnessed several unexpected twists and turns, explosive revelations and heated arguments among the contestants that kept the audiences hooked throughout. The weekly ration task also took place in the 49th episode where captain Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev got involved in a verbal spat which was one of the highlights of today's episode. Apart from that, there were several other unmissable moments that entertained the viewers throughout.

Here are 3 unmissable moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2's 49th episode:

Jiya Shankar-Bebika Dhurve's argument:

Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve got into an argument while getting ready in the dressing room. It all started when Jiya asked Bebika why she brought so much makeup to the Bigg Boss house, as it might get destroyed during tasks. Bebika replied that she would punch anyone who touched her makeup. Bebika even said she would punch Jiya for thinking about it. Jiya sarcastically told Bebika to go ahead and punch her. Bebika responded that the audience would do that if needed. Jiya expressed her frustration, saying there's a limit to negativity and rudeness.

Bebika called Jiya Shankar a 'dhokebazz' (traitor) and taunted her for trying to be on everyone's side. Jiya defended herself, saying she has maintained good relations with everyone. Bebika told Pooja Bhatt that Jiya tried to provoke her and start a fight. Jiya shared with Avinash that it's difficult to talk to Bebika. Avinash agreed, saying that he feels the same and believes Bebika doesn't have a good opinion of Jiya.

Jad Hadid talking about Jiya:

Jad Hadid told Manisha that Jiya is friendly with her not because she genuinely cares for her, but because she wants to be part of her group and has nobody else to talk to. Jad also mentioned to Manisha that Jiya is close to Abhishek and has feelings for him, which is why she hangs out with them. Jad later spoke to Abhishek, Manisha, and Elvish, saying that Jiya used to believe that actors are different from social media influencers, but now she has become friends with them, ignoring the distinction.

Jiya Shankar talks about Manisha Rani:

Later, Jiya asked Abhishek Malhan what Jad had been talking about, as she knew he was discussing her. Abhishek admitted that Jad mentioned her but in a general context, advising him to be cautious about people's intentions. Jiya defended herself, saying that if Jad watches the show outside, he will see that she never spoke ill of Abhishek. As their conversation continued, Jiya explained that they don't know each other very well personally because Manisha used to be with them from the beginning.

Jiya shared that whenever she opened up to Abhishek and Manisha, Manisha would bring those topics during fights. Jiya believed that Manisha Rani added fuel to the fire and was the reason she stopped sitting with them. Jiya tried to connect with Manisha, but it never worked out as Manisha didn't allow her to get to know her. As this conversation happened, Manisha was seen overhearing this without Abhishek and Jiya knowing.

