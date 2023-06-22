Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 5: Akanksha Puri and Bebika Dhurve's clash to first captain being elected; 5 top moments

Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and has already garnered a massive fan following. The competition has commenced within the Bigg Boss house, and in just a few days, we have observed the formation of strong alliances among certain contestants, the blossoming of romantic relationships, as well as conflicts and disagreements. From captaincy tasks to heated arguments, a lot happened in the 5th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 5th episode:

Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and Akanksha Puri's cute banter:

In an attempt to win over Jad Hadid, Manisha takes it upon herself to teach him how to say "I like you" in Hindi. She also suggests that Jad should address her as "babu." However, Abhishek Malhan interrupts and enlightens Jad about the true meaning of "babu," explaining that it refers to someone you love. Despite Abhishek's intervention, Manisha tries to persuade Jad to call her "babu" and she asks him to give Akanksha a different nickname. Akanksha, in turn, encourages Jad to call Manisha "babu," Jad informs Akanksha that he will call her "Jaanu" but then he changes his mind and tells Akanksha that he will call her "babu."

Captaincy task:

The viewers witnessed the first captaincy task of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the 5th episode of the show. In the task, Cyrus Broacha and Abhishek Malhan were appointed as content creators and the contestants were asked to impress them. The contestants who impressed Cyrus or Abhishek will get an opportunity to create content with them and will also compete in the captaincy task. After all contestants gave their best shot in convincing Abhishek and Cyrus, Abhishek selected Akanksha Puri whereas Cyrus selected Falaq Naazz to compete in the captaincy task.

Later, Abhishek and Akanksha performed together wherein they mimicked Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Puneet Superstar, and more. On the other hand, Cyrus and Falaq also performed together wherein they imitated every contestant of the show. After their performance, audiences voted for the candidates, and Falaq Naazz was elected as the first captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jad Hadid confides in Abhishek Malhan:

Following the captaincy task, Jad Hadid feels hurt as he believes that everyone has misunderstood him. Despite simply being true to himself, he feels that his intentions and actions are being misconstrued. This realization leaves him upset. Jad opens up to Abhishek Malhan and expresses his frustration, sharing how he is trying his best to fit in with everyone but is facing criticism for his genuine personality. Later, Jad also confides in Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani, who console him by assuring him that others have positive opinions about him. They suggest that if Jad himself believes he is at fault, he should await the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the advice of Salman Khan, which may help provide clarity and guidance.

Akanksha Puri and Bebika Dhurve's clash:

It was seen that Manisha Rani was jokingly requesting Bigg Boss to send handsome boys as wild card contestants. Bebika then joked Akanksha Puri has two options and she doesn't need any additional options. Abhishek Malhan then asked Bebika how Akanksha has two options. Bebika told him that Akanksha also sits with him. This left Abhishek furious who then questioned Bebika that just because he sits with Akanksha does that make him one of her options. Abhishek went on to explain that only because he is sitting with Akanksha doesn't mean that something is going on between them. Both then get involved in a heated argument.

Later, Abhishek confided in Akanksha and revealed that Bebika Dhurve had made a comment about her having two options. Offended by this remark, Akanksha confronted Bebika, expressing her displeasure and emphasizing that discussions about her character and personal life were inappropriate. They then exchange a war of words that catches the attention of all the inmates. Bebika eventually broke down, feeling targeted by everyone in the house.

Bebika expresses her anger about Aaliya's betrayal:

During a conversation with Manisha, Bebika Dhurve vents her frustration towards Aaliya by mimicking her behavior. For the unversed, Aaliya Siddiqui nominated Bebika in the last episode as she thinks Bebika is too outspoken and passes personal comments. Furious Bebika says, "I'll see her in Dubai." Sensing Bebika's strong reaction, Manisha advises her to confine their conflicts to the Bigg Boss house and avoid extending them outside of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

