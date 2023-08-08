Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 52-Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar's conversation to Bigg Boss getting angry, top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E52: The Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, is nearing its grand finale, which is just a week away. In the 52nd episode of the show, the contestants performed the last nomination task, and two more finalists were announced after Abhishek Malhan. The nominated contestants for the week are Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav. One of them will be eliminated before the finale. Apart from them, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have already secured their spots as finalists alongside Abhishek. The 52nd episode has had several other unforgettable moments that viewers should not miss.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's 52nd episode:

Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar's conversation:

While talking to Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt mentioned that she heard Jiya telling Avinash Sachdev before he left the Bigg Boss house not to judge her based on the show. Pooja advised Jiya that life is too short, and people won't judge her solely based on her game; instead, they will judge her based on her true personality. Pooja reminded Jiya that she is still new in the industry, and after doing a film, she can't expect people not to judge her based on her on-set behavior. Pooja appreciated Jiya bonding with Manisha, but she noticed that Jiya's behavior was changing, and the audience might observe this shift as well. Pooja encouraged Jiya to be true to herself.

Bigg Boss getting angry:

After the nomination task, Elvish Yadav expressed his concern about the time count. During the task, Elvish was confident that they completed it on time, but when Bigg Boss informed him and Manisha Rani that they took 38 minutes and 41 seconds, Elvish looked shocked. Bigg Boss then assured the contestants that if they think the numbers are wrong, they can check the original uncut footage of the task, which will be uploaded on the OTT platform. Later, Elvish mentioned to Manisha that he has a feeling the counting might be wrong. In response, Bigg Boss announced in anger that contestants raising their voice against the show is why he informed them in advance about the availability of uncut footage on the app. Elvish then apologized to Bigg Boss for his remarks.

Manisha Rani playfully flirting with Elvish Yadav:

Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav were seen playfully teasing each other. Manisha joked that she wished Elvish would go through a breakup and come to her. However, Elvish clarified that the joke about Manisha liking him was going too far. Manisha tried to irritate Elvish by saying that his girlfriend might run away with a milkman, pretending to curse him. Despite Elvish asking her to stop, Manisha continued with the teasing. Abhishek intervened and told Manisha that this joke might not seem funny after a while. Manisha finally admitted that she was just teasing Elvish. Later, she looked at the camera and apologized for talking about Elvish's girlfriend in a playful manner.

