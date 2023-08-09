Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 53: Uorfi Javed meeting inmates to Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani's discussion; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E53: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is in its finale week and the show will soon have a winner. After surviving over 50 days in the Bigg Boss house, the 6 contestants who managed to reach the finale week are Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. The top 3 finalists of the controversial reality show are Abhishek, Pooja and Bebika whereas Manisha, Elvish and Jiya are nominated to get evicted before the grand finale. Now as the contestants are counting the days to step out of the four walls of Bigg Boss, today a guest visited the Bigg Boss house to cheer them up.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's 53rd episode:

Uorfi Javed meets inmates:

In the 53rd episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame Uorfi Javedentered the Bigg Boss house to meet the contestants. Uorfi was all praises for the contestants and mentioned that the new wild card entry, Elvish Yadav, has spiced up the game. She then had a conversation about the contestants' outfits for the upcoming finale. Uorfi talked to Bebika Dhurve about the need to avoid bothering others and suggested that Bebika could have forgiven Elvish when he genuinely apologized. Abhishek Malhan admitted that he had once made a video discussing Uorfi's fashion choices. He clarified to Jiya Shankar and Elvish that he wasn't criticizing Uorfi harshly, but rather expressing his opinion about her outfit.

In a task, the contestants need to select outfits for themselves and their fellow contestants, considering their journey in the Bigg Boss house. Uorfi suggests that Bebika could wear an outfit resembling needles, while Pooja Bhattsuggests something related to light bulbs. Uorfi thinks Jiya's outfit should reflect her habit of changing friends and alliances. Uorfi talks to Jiya about how she had let down Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. Uorfi also mentions that Jiya often sides with Abhishek because the audience likes him.

Uorfi believes that Manisha's outfit could be inspired by modern art. On the other hand, Manisha suggests that Abhishek should have an outfit inspired by royalty. When discussing potential winners, Manisha, Elvish, and Jiya believe Abhishek Malhan could win, while Abhishek and Pooja think that Elvish has a good chance of winning.

Uorfi talks about her experiences during her time on Bigg Boss and what her life has been like after the show. Uorfi playfully flirts with Abhishek and shares her opinion that Jiya tends to be diplomatic. Manisha opens up to Uorfi about her feelings regarding Elvish. The housemates also chat with Uorfi about fashion and dealing with negative comments online. Uorfi praises the friendship between Bebika Dhurve and Pooja. Bebika also does Uorfi's hand reading and predicts her future before Uorfi leaves the house.

Jiya Shankar gets emotional:

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankarengage in a conversation, where Elvish offers advice to Jiya regarding being more clear in expressing her thoughts and opinions. In response, Jiya shares that she aims to reach a point where her efforts are recognized and valued. She expresses her desire to be on the stage where people notice her and appreciate her hard work.

Later, Abhishek notices Jiya sitting alone and goes to her. Jiya becomes upset as she discusses the negative remarks that have been made about her. She cries and tells Abhishek that it seems that her contributions to the game have gone unnoticed by others. Jiya confides in Manisha Rani, Bebika, and Abhishek about feeling hurt due to Uorfi's comments about her changing sides.

Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani's discussion:

Elvish Yadavis sitting in the garden, his eyes closed. Then, Manisha comes over with a picture of herself and playfully touches it to Elvish's lips. This makes everyone laugh, including Manisha herself. While they're having fun, Manisha keeps teasing Elvish in a flirty way. He admits that he was upset when Manisha jokingly called his girlfriend a fool. They talk about what they said to each other the night before. As Elvish tells Manisha about him feeling bad, Manisha walks away from there in tears and cries.

Abhishek steps in and tells both Manisha and Elvish to stop the playful flirting and drama. Elvish gets annoyed and tells Abhishek that he doesn't want to encourage more drama. Abhishek comforts her, and then Jiah comes and hugs Manisha to make her feel better. Abhishek tries to sort out the disagreement between his friends, Manisha and Elvish.

