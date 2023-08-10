Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 54: Bebika Dhurve talking about her ex-boyfriend to guests meeting inmates; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT E54: Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, is in its finale week. After surviving strong evictions and winning several tasks only 6 contestants are now locked inside Bigg Boss house. The top 3 finalists of the controversial reality show are Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve whereas Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are nominated to get evicted before the grand finale. As the contestants eagerly await the day they can leave the Bigg Boss house, something exciting happened today. Three guests, who are super famous on social media for their food passion, came inside. They met the contestants and had a great time tasting different delicious foods.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's 54th episode:

Pooja Bhatt praises Abhishek:

In the 54th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt was seen looking at the camera and praising Abhishek Malhan. For the unversed, in the last episode, Abhishek had said something really nice about Pooja's personality. He mentioned that he wants to have the same kind of aura as Pooja when he's older. This made Pooja really happy. In today's episode, Pooja looked into the camera and shared that she'll always remember Abhishek's compliment. She mentioned how Abhishek was a strong competitor in the house and she appreciated that. She even said that she has won the trophy that is Abhishek's kind words.

Bebika Dhurve talking about her ex-boyfriend:

While talking with Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve opened up about her personal life. Abhishek playfully teased Bebika, suggesting that she might be hitting her boyfriend too. In response, Bebika told Abhishek that her boyfriend was very warm. She explained that her boyfriend used to be quite obsessed with her and was a mature guy from Jordan. Bebika talked about why her boyfriend left her, saying he wanted to meet her but she didn't because she couldn't see a future together. Abhishek kept teasing Bebika, saying she played with boys' feelings. Bebika mentioned dating guys from the Middle East and Dubai. She then revealed being in a relationship with a narcissistic and abusive guy which was traumatic for her.

Abhishek jokingly asked why she left the abusive guy and whether she left him for the Jordanian guy. Bebika denied this. Abhishek continued his teasing, suggesting she might have been the one in control and even hitting him. Bebika Dhurve admitted to slapping him once. The teasing went on until Bebika finally got upset and asked Abhishek to stop making fun of her traumatic experience. Pooja stepped in and advised Bebika to keep her voice down. In response, Abhishek fell silent, but Bebika accused him of not stopping the teasing and making fun of her trauma.

Three guests enter the Bigg Boss house:

The first special person to come into the house is Kunal Vijaykar, who is really good with food. He says hi to everyone and says nice things about the game. He picks Bebika, who cooks a lot, to make a fun video with him. They decide to make different flavors of pani puri - sweet, sour, and spicy. Kunal asks each person what they want to eat first when they leave the house. Everyone enjoys the pani puris, as well as other tasty snacks like Dahi puri, samosa chaat, and Dahi kachori. They talk about being tired of eating daal all the time. After hanging out, Kunal leaves the house.

Next, The Crazy Indian foodie Devashree Sanghvi enters. She says hello and wants the contestants to make a special kind of sweet treat from Lonavla. While they make the sweet treat, Devashree asks them what they want to do when they go back home. She records everything, and they talk about desserts they miss and weird foods they've tried. They finish making the sweet treat and enjoy eating it together. Later, Devashree asks what they plan to do after leaving the house. Pooja wants a haircut, Elvish Yadav just wants to sleep, and Manisha wants to see her father. The last guest to join is Saloni, a chef and content creator. The contestants are excited and make yummy chili cheese garlic bread with her help. They enjoy eating it together after cooking it.

