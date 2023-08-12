Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 56: RJ Mahvash meets finalists; here's what Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and others reveal

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E56: Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is just around the corner and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner lift the trophy. The top finalists- Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan are eagerly anticipating the winner to be announced. Amidst the tension of winning the show, the contestants are also having fun, clearing misunderstandings, discussing behaviour and playing fun tasks as they are in the last week of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the 56th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, RJ Mahvash graced the Bigg Boss house and had an interesting conversation with their top 5 finalists.

RJ Mahvash meets the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bebika Dhurve:

In the 56th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, something exciting happened! Bigg Boss told everyone to go to a special area where RJ Mahvash was waiting. She was going to do a talk show right from the Bigg Boss house! First, she talked to Bebika Dhurve on Radio Bigg Boss. Bebika shared that her journey on the show had its ups and downs. She felt like an underdog, and when the RJ asked why, Bebika explained that others were more famous with lots of fans. Then, Bebika talked about the time that made her emotional – when Cyrus Broacha left the house. It was a tough moment for her.

Bebika shared that Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt are like family to her. Expressing her thoughts, Bebika pointed out Manisha Rani as the one she believes might not deserve a spot in the top 5 due to forming friendships when it's convenient, talking negatively about others, and having a changing attitude. She thinks Elvish Yadav is a strong contender for the trophy if she doesn't win, recognizing his impressive potential. Reflecting on her journey, Bebika admitted she would want to fix certain mistakes, particularly her ongoing arguments with Abhishek Malhan. When asked about who she'll miss the most, Bebika chose Pooja and even dedicated a song to Abhishek.

Manisha Rani:

Next, RJ Mahvash talks to Manisha Rani and asks her about her time on the show. Manisha says she feels special and happy that she achieved her dream of being on Bigg Boss. She'll miss Abhishek and Elvish the most. She calls Bebika a flipper. Manisha said that she learned to be patient and listen to others during her journey. Manisha also thinks Pooja is the least deserving contestant and talks about Pooja's aura. Talking about her favourite moments, she said that they were when she met Salman Khan, Neha Kakkar, and her dad in the house. As a nice gesture, she dedicates a song to Pooja.

Elvish Yadav:

Elvish Yadav is the next person to chat with RJ Mahvash. He talks about his journey and how some people keep reminding him that he joined as a wildcard, but he believes that it's not just about the number of days you spend in the house, but the impact you make. He thinks he deserves to win, even though he came in as a wildcard. Elvish gets a bit emotional when he mentions missing his mother the most during his time in the Bigg Boss house. He revealed that she was very emotional when he got to see his mother through a video call.

When asked about deserving contestants, Elvish thinks Bebika is the least deserving while Abhishek deserves to win the most. He dedicates a song to Bebika. Elvish gives fun titles to different people: he calls Bebika Khalyanak and Ek tha villain, Abhishek gets Ek tha tiger, he names himself Hero no 1, and Manisha gets the Ajnabee tag. Elvish is looking forward to meeting everyone after leaving the house because he thinks they all have different vibes. He shares that he's learned to control his anger and language during his time in the house, as well as how to let go of things.

Pooja Bhatt:

Next up is Pooja Bhatt, who takes a seat to talk with RJ Mahvash. Pooja shares her journey, explaining that she came into the house with complete honesty and authenticity, showing her true self without any masks. If she had another chance, she would focus on teaching lessons rather than trying to make people understand her. Pooja specifically mentions Bebika as someone she would like to teach a lesson.

Pooja recalls a special day when she and Bebika managed to defeat Abhishek and Elvish in a counting game, securing their spots in the Finale. She admits regretting using foul language during a fight with Jiya Shankar. Pooja disagrees with being labeled as dominant, stating that her real victory is the meaningful connections she's formed with all the contestants. As the show wraps up, Pooja reveals she will miss Manisha and Elvish the most. When it comes to causing trouble, she names Bebika, and she believes Manisha adds fuel to the fire. RJ Mahvash curiously asks Pooja about her constant chewing habit, and Pooja discloses that she turned to chewing gum after quitting alcohol and then smoking, under a doctor's guidance.

Abhishek Malhan:

Now, it's Abhishek Malhan's turn to sit down and talk about his journey. He shares that the whole experience was really special for him, as he went through a lot of different emotions in just two months. He's come to understand more about his preferences, his attachments, and just himself in general. Abhishek has learned to express his thoughts when things go wrong and to listen to others too. He thinks that people might see him as a bit of a villain outside of the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek picks his top three contestants - Elvish, himself, and Manisha. He believes Pooja is the least deserving contestant, although Pooja disagrees with him. Abhishek feels bad about losing his temper during a fight with Avinash in the final task. He thinks either Elvish or Manisha could win the game if it's not him. The RJ mentions that Elvish chose Abhishek as the winner, but Abhishek chose himself.

As she gets ready to leave, RJ Mahvash decides to have a little fun with the contestants. She pretends to announce that two of them will be leaving the show right now and only the top 3 will go to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. She playfully targets Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve, telling them that they've been evicted. At first, the contestants are taken aback, their faces showing shock, but they quickly catch on that it's just a prank when Bigg Boss clarifies the situation.

