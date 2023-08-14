Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 58: Pooja Bhatt talking about her parents' love story and more; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E58: The anticipation is building high as the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few hours away. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the show's winner. Prior to the grand finale, the contestants enjoyed their time in the Bigg Boss house, knowing that they will soon step out. The 58th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was filled with heartfelt conversations among the contestants and they all were overwhelmed as they reached the final week of the show. Today's episode showcased numerous captivating moments that held the audience's attention throughout.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's 58th episode:

Pooja Bhatt reveals how her parents met:

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve were having a fun conversation when the latter praised Pooja's Marathi language. Bebika then asked Pooja where is her native place to which Pooja replied Bandra, Bombay is her native place. Pooja said, "Earlier, we used to live in Shivaji Park near Hinduja Hospital and our building name was silver sands. My mother was a student in the school which was nearby." Pooja then shared that Aashiqui's story is her mother's and father's love tale. Bebika made a shocking face after listening to this.

She continued, "My mother was in the boarding school and my father used to live in the building opposite to the school. Once he had gone in the school for the sports day and he saw my mother from a distance. So my mother was an athlete and instantly they fell in love. The same evening my father climbed the wall to search for her and he was caught. He didn't even know my mother then the principal called my grandmother and told her the situation. My grandmother then told my father, 'If you are so big that you can climb a wall to meet my daughter then you take the responsibility of my daughter.' My father then took my mother's responsibility at that age. My mother was in last year school. Since then he took my mother's responsibility and till now he has not left her alone."

Pooja added, "My parents got separated a while ago. We even have a second family. And that is how the relationship should be. The nature of the relationship might change but when you take someone's responsibility you don't leave it for your life. There are very few people in this world and especially few men. There are few men only who don't make a woman feel that he is taking her responsibility. My mother even knows that she will fight with me and my brother but my father has stood as a rock."

Pooja Bhatt talking about Manisha Rani:

Bebika Dhurve was seen telling Pooja Bhatt that Manisha Rani might have a problem if she will maintain her friendship with Abhishek Malhan after Bigg Boss House. Bebika then said that Manisha wants to expand her profile and get work. Pooja then said, "What work?" Bebika shared that Manisha wants to do Bollywood. Pooja then stated, "Manisha is not heroine material. An actor needs to be generous. She can't see anyone else apart from herself. She will do songs. She is cute, no doubt. But her originality is the way she speaks and that's her unique trait. If she uses this then it will be used in one or two films. She won't be able to play another character. Also, her rhymings are very good for this house but how much one will listen to it." When Bebika also commented about Manisha's flirting, Pooja said, "Let's not talk about flirting because it is not real."

Advertisement

Asees Kaur and Tony Kakkar's performances:

Bigg Boss announces that the top 5 contestants have a surprise waiting for them in the garden area. The contestants enter the garden area where they get surprised to see the live audience and singers Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur. The singers then set the stage on fire with their powerful performances and even the contestants join them. Asees and Tony even praise the top 5 contestants for their overall performance in the show. Tony also promises Manisha Rani that he will do a music video with her as soon as her stint ends in the show. This makes Manisha extremely happy. After the performances are over, Bigg Boss announces that the 24hrs-live covering of Bigg Boss has ended.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale is scheduled to happen on August 14. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest and exclusive update about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: From talking about her divorce to financial struggles; 7 times finalist Pooja Bhatt opened up