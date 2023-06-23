Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 6: Akanksha Puri called out for being 'fake' to Bebika Dhurve's outburst; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E6: Another eventful day filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists in the most happening house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Conflicts arise, relationships take intriguing turns, and the housemates are tested in every possible way. In the sixth episode of the show, the audience witnessed Bigg Boss calling out contestants for being fake, three contestants being sent to jail, BB money reduced to zero, and a lot more interesting moments. Here are the most exciting moments from the house that will leave you thrilled and wanting more.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 6th episode:

Avinash Sachdev broke things:

While going through his morning rituals, Avinash Sachdev was taken aback when he discovered a towel with a clip and hairpin attached to it. Curiosity piqued, he embarked on a quest to find its owner. Aaliya denied that it belonged to her, despite Pooja claiming she had given the clip to Aaliya. However, Aaliya continued to deny it. Overwhelmed by frustration, Avinash, consumed by anger, broke the clip. In a fit of rage, he tore the towel apart from the edges, declaring it as his own and forbidding anyone else from using it.

Bigg Boss calls Akanksha Puri 'fake':

Bigg Boss OTT took on a new role inside the house today! During a discussion about limited food supplies, Akanksha Puri selflessly gave her own meal to Avinash, feeling sorry for him as he had very little to eat. She even expressed her willingness to live without food for an entire week to ensure others wouldn't go hungry. Witnessing their plight pained her, and she got emotional. Amidst discussions, the housemates emphasized the necessity of adjusting within the Bigg Boss house. Unfortunately, Akanksha's behavior didn't align with Bigg Boss' expectations, who then released a fake alert and called Akanksha fake.

Bigg Boss stated that the audiences think that she was acting fake by getting emotional over food. Bigg Boss called her fake and claimed that there was enough food for everyone. He expressed disappointment and accused Akanksha of pretending to care just to seek attention from viewers.

Jail task:

Bigg Boss OTT introduced a new task. All the contestants had to name two people they believe are fake in the house, and the ones with the highest votes would be sent to jail. But here's the twist! Bigg Boss OTT has also given the audience a chance to vote for the two fake contestants. If the choices made by both the housemates and the audience match, the prize money for the house will double. However, if the choices don't align, the prize money will be reduced to zero. The Bigg Boss OTT house was shaken by the new #FakeAlert jail task. Every contestant individually voted for two contestants who they thought were fake. The housemates send Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui to jail. Although the housemates lose this task as their chosen fake contestants don't match the audience's choices, the BB currency collection has become zero.

Bebika Dhurve's outrage:

After being confined to the jail, Jad Hadid and other contestants engaged in a conversation with Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika Dhurve who were also inside. Bebika playfully remarked, "Jad told me, 'Why are you wearing a uniform like you're in jail?'" Jad Hadid responded lightheartedly, "I knew you'd end up here." However, Bebika took offense to his comment and lashed out, expressing her emotional turmoil and asserting that she doesn't deserve to be in the jail. Later, Jad and Manisha Rani shared a laugh while looking at Bebika, which further irritated her.

Bebika lost her composure and directed her anger towards Manisha and Jad Hadid, disrespecting Jad in the process. Akanksha and Aaliya intervened, advising Bebika not to disrespect Jad. This led to a verbal argument between Bebika and Aaliya. Bebika insisted to Bigg Boss that Jad should be briefed about the game, to which Jad retorted, "If you had been briefed, you wouldn't be in jail." This remark fueled Bebika's anger and she yells, "Audience didn't wanted me here. You don't understand the game. You don't understand the announcement." Bebika continues to express her anger and then goes into the jail's washroom and slams the door. She then locks herself in the washroom for some time and then comes out from the washroom, after Akanksha Puri asks her.

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev's love story:

When Akanksha and Aaliya expressed curiosity about Palak and Avinash's love story, Palak Purswani opened up, saying, "We were introduced by a mutual friend five years ago. At that time, I had recently gone through a breakup, which lasted only four months. I tended to quickly move on from one relationship to another, relying on others." She further revealed that when Avinash first saw her, he was intrigued and made inquiries. Being Sindhis, they discovered numerous similarities between them. Palak shared that Avinash embodied everything she had ever desired and he meant the world to her. However, they eventually decided to break up due to non-negotiable differences. Palak mentioned that after the break up she hasn't received closure from Avinash.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

