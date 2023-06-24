Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 7: Jiya Shankar-Palak Purswani patch up to Jad Hadid proposing Akanksha Puri; 5 top scenes

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E7: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, emotions ran high within the house as conflicts, flirtations, and loyalty dilemmas took centre stage. With Salman Khan as the host, the show premiered on June 17, instantly capturing the attention of viewers. Within just a week, it has managed to keep the audience hooked, and the credit goes to the contestants for creating unexpected scenarios and entertaining the audience. Today's episode unveiled unmissable moments that left viewers thrilled and craving for more.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 7th episode:

Palak and Jiya call Falaq 'Thakur':

Falaq Naazz took charge as the first captain of the season, but not everyone in the house is pleased with her leadership. Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar discussed how Falaq has become dominant and referred to her as the 'Thakur' of the house. Palak confidently stated that Falaq's reign won't last long. Jiya further expressed that Falaq and Avinash Sachdev have a great bonding and they both hype each other. She further mentioned that their bond won't remain for too long.

Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan's argument:

As Bebika Dhurve was locked in jail, Bigg Boss assigned a task to Bebika wherein she was asked to read the faces of people and reveal their real personalities. As the audience chose Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan, Bebika read their face. While reading Abhishek's face, Bebika slammed him for having two faces. She further told Abhishek that his creativity is good, but he should stop stealing content. Later after reading everyone's faces, Bebika and Abhishek got involved in a heated argument.

Abhishek taunts Bebika Dhurve that she should read her own face sometime so that her mouth can be shut. The situation escalated when Abhishek retorted, "Kuttey ke bhaukne par pathar nahi maarte," and Bebika screamed back in retaliation. Abhishek and Bebika trashed each other by saying mean and nasty things.

Jad Hadid proposes Akanksha Puri:

Jad Hadid engaged in a flirtatious conversation with Akanksha Puri near the jail. He went on to share that he either wears boxers while sleeping or sleeps naked. Jad then teases Akanksha and says, "If we sleep together, then you'll be touching things (laughs)." Akanksha then can't stop smiling. Again in the middle of the conversation, Jad tells Akanksha, "Let's get married." Akanksha blushes but then explains to him that she needs some time to understand their relationship before they take it to another level.

Bigg Boss gives Palak Purswani a task:

While Aaliya Siddiqui and Bebika Dhurve were released from jail as they performed their task assigned by Bigg Boss, Akanksha Puri was still inside the jail. Bigg Boss then presented Palak Purswani with a crucial choice of either releasing Akanksha from jail or using 30,000 BB currency coins to procure essential rations for the house. Palak found herself torn between personal relationships and the well-being of the entire household, standing at the crossroads of loyalty. The contestants tried to convince Palak for getting ration in the house while letting Akanksha stay in jail as there was only a minimum ration. Palak thus chose ration over Akanksha. However, Akanksha was not upset with Palak's decision.

Jiya Shankar-Palak Purswani patch-up:

Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani, who were at loggerheads before entering Bigg Boss 16 house, seem to have patched up after living under the same roof. In a heartfelt conversation, Jiya and Palak expressed themselves and revealed that they had individually decided to stay away from each other. Jiya revealed how she thought she would never talk to Palak. Jiya told Palak, "I won't say that our matter is cleared, but now that doesn't matter to me. I don't care about it. I honestly feel that I have someone with me who is my person. If something happens tomorrow, I know you are there for me no matter what, and this is my strength." Later, Palak got emotional and cried while hugging Jiya.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

