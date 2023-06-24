Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 8: Salman Khan calls out Akanksha Puri for projecting 'false narrative' against Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E8 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are getting highlighted in headlines by showcasing their true personalities on this huge platform. From sweet friendships to shouting at each other, the Salman Khan hosted show is witnessing some spicy incidents and has hooked the attention of the viewers.

In the 8th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is called Weekend Ka Vaar, Manish Paul entered the house. He gave movie dialogues and asked contestants to assign the titles to their fellow ones. In the episode, viewers witnessed emotions ran high as conflicts arose and surprising revelations unfolded while contestants were given movie titles by Salman Khan based on their characters. During the game, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor slammed Akanksha Puri for projecting false narrative against Bebika Dhurve.

Salman Khan calls out Akanksha Puri for setting false narrative against Bebika Dhurve

In tonight’s epsiode, Salman Khan played a game where he adorned contestants with movie titles according to their characters inside the house. During the game, Bhaijaan addressed Akanksha Puri as a false narrator for projecting false narratives inside the house. He opined that Akanksha is not showcasing her true personality and making a false image of Bebika Dhurve. While slamming Akanksha, Salman stated, “Kya Akanksha ne ghar mein aane ke baad ek false narrative set karte hue, is game ko approach kiya hain?”

Contestants seemed confused but Salman Khan continued complaining about Puri as he said, “Bebika jab jail ke bathroom mein gayi, aapne bewajah shout karte hue ek narrative set kiya: ‘Yeh dangerous hai, isko doctor chahiye.’ Akanksha was about to reply when Salman cutt her off and said, “Mereko aisa lagta hai ke drama aap karte ho.” On the other hand, Bebika was seen shedding some tears while Salman Khan warned Akanksha for doing wrong to her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is led by Salman Khan. The show premiered on June 17. It can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show come live every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app. Don’t miss out!

