Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 9: Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid's brewing chemistry to BB Verse being revealed; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E9: The weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss is always filled with shocking twists and exciting revelations. Salman Khan, with his engaging hosting style, brings the viewers closer to the action, providing insights and mediating conflicts. In the 9th episode, emotions ran high as the contestants went through a rollercoaster ride of heated arguments and heartfelt conversations, showcasing the unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss. Adding to the excitement, the weekend ka vaar also featured special appearances by celebrities such as Maniesh Paul, Krushna Abhishek, and Rakul Preet Singh. Their presence added an extra dose of entertainment, making the episode even more captivating.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 9th episode:

Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev's argument:

Salman Khan had asked Bebika Dhurve to share her predictions on who she believed would be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Bebika responded by mentioning Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar's names. It was Palak Purswani who got evicted later on. Confused, Avinash approached Bebika to understand why she had included his name in her eviction predictions. Avinash wanted to know the reasoning behind Bebika's belief that he might be the one to get evicted. This inquiry made Bebika extremely angry, and she shouted in frustration, feeling targeted by everyone and expressing her disappointment. She also shouted that her co-contestants were not allowing her to enjoy her birthday.

Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar's clash:

In earlier episodes, Jiya Shankar shared with Palak Purswani that she is unable to voice her opinions while talking to Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz. When questioned by Salman Khan, Jiya repeated her opinion. Following this, Jiya and Avinash had a conversation about her concerns. Jiya revealed that she felt neglected by Falaq during a previous discussion and tried to share her issue but got ignored. Falaq, on the other hand, explained that she wasn't intentionally neglecting Jiya. The disagreement escalated, leading to a heated exchange of words between Jiya and Falaq. Falaq even became emotional and confided in Pooja and Abhishek Malhan about Jiya raising irrelevant points and arguing.

Cyrus Broacha says Akanksha is faking love:

Krushna Abhishek made a grand entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and engaged the contestants in a lively game. He invited Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, and Akanksha Puri to participate in an entertaining game. During the game, Krushna asked a question to Cyrus and asked him to identify who he believed was faking their love between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. In a playful gesture, Cyrus playfully dipped Akanksha's face in flour, admitting that he was uncertain whether the connection between Jad and Akanksha was genuine love or simply confusion.

BB Verse revealed:

Krushna also unveiled the secret room of the Bigg Boss house called the BB Verse room. In this special room, he engaged in a fun task with Cyrus Broacha and Jad Hadid. According to the task, Jad was asked to read fans' comments while Cyrus had an opportunity to eat his favourite food. However, if Jad makes a mistake while reading, Cyrus would have to give up his meal. During this, dirty water was poured on Jad while performing the task. Krushna also revealed that every week, the BB Verse house would be filled with unexpected twists and surprises, keeping everyone on their toes.

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's chat:

After completing the task, Jad Hadid experienced a deep sense of humiliation as he was made to read comments while being drenched with dirty water, while Cyrus was seemingly unaffected and focused on enjoying his meal. He thus confided his feelings to Jiya Shankar, who then consoled him. In their heartfelt conversation, Jad became emotional and teary-eyed, while Jiya provided him with much-needed support and understanding.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 began streaming on June 17, providing viewers with entertainment. To keep yourself informed about the latest updates and events from the show, make sure to stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

