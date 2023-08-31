Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Abhishek Malhan indirectly call out Salman Khan for being biased toward Pooja Bhatt?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, was among the audiences' favorite contestants in the show. His journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 became a topic of discussion due to his unfiltered opinions and perspectives. Now after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan is back to creating vlogs. His recent vlogs have been all about Bigg Boss, his friendship with Bigg Boss contestants, his reaction to the fights that happened inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and so on.

Abhishek Malhan indirectly calls out Salman Khan:

A few hours ago, Abhishek Malhan shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel. This vlog was about his and Pooja Bhatt's fights that happened inside the Bogg Boss OTT 2 house. He was seen reacting to a fight when Pooja Bhatt questioned Abhishek's upbringing. He then shared, "Now I realise that they spoke about upbringing in the weekend ka vaar that happened after our fight. Even Salman sir (Salman Khan) said that upbringing was questioned and he pointed out Falaq Naaz and didn't point out Pooja Bhatt. You know what I mean? (smiles)." Abhishek continued, "I remember this situation and Pooja ji questioned my upbringing but on weekend ka vaar only Falaq di was schooled. Pooja ji was not told anything in the entire 8 weeks. She has said so many things. She said 'chote log choti soch' (small people, small thinking) and questioned my upbringing."

Abhishek Malhan talks about Bigg Boss 17:

Recently, in the Q&A session, one fan asked Abhishek, "Will you participate in Bigg Boss 17, we want to see you." Answering this question, Abhishek shared, "Even I want you to see me but not in Bigg Boss 17. I feel Bigg Boss OTT 2 has given me a lot. I like creating YouTube videos for you and making crazy content for you. I want to do a little social work, I want to make songs so I want to do that for now. I want to do hosting, I want to do little acting and a lot of other things so now I am focusing on that. Now that I have not won OTT so I have a chance to go in the Bigg Boss season. So in future definitely you will see me there in Bigg Boss 18 or Bigg Boss 19 maybe," concluded Abhishek.

