Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Falaq Naazz body shame Bebika Dhurve? Find out what happened

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E4: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Falaq Naazz and Bebika Dhurve locked horns in the fourth episode of the show over house duties. In a conversation between Falaq Naazz and Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq asked if Bebika is needed in the kitchen for cooking or if she could handle the bathroom cleaning duty instead. Aaliya replied that she could manage the kitchen on her own, and Bebika could choose whether to help or do the bathroom cleaning. Falaq then suggested to Bebika that Aaliya could handle the kitchen duties alone and asked if she could clean the bathroom area for the day. Bebika told Falaq, "I am not liking to do the bathroom cleaning, I am more comfortable in the kitchen."

Did Falaq Naazz body shame Bebika Dhurve?

Bebika Dhurve questioned Falaq Naazz about whether she had asked Aaliya if she could clean the bathroom. Falaq responded that Aaliya had informed her she could manage the kitchen duties alone, as she had been doing since the beginning. Manisha Rani intervened, suggesting that she could clean the inside of the bathroom while Bebika could handle the outside area. Falaq clarified that she was referring to the outside area of the bathroom. She added that everyone should contribute to the chores, as it couldn't be done by a single person alone. Bebika then tells Manisha that Falaq is trying to be the captain already.

Falaq walked away, telling Manisha Rani to rest as she wasn't feeling well, and said, "Sab 'hatte katte' hai na karenge kaam. (Everyone is healthy, they will work)." This remark left Bebika Dhurve infuriated, believing Falaq had taunted her about her body. Bebika shared her feelings with Abhishek and Aaliya, mentioning Falaq's "desperation" to become the captain and how she was assigning duties to everyone. Later, Avinash Sachdev explained to Bebika that everyone was doing their duties since there was no captain yet. Bebika expressed to Avinash that Falaq's tone wasn't appropriate and that she had called her 'hatti katti' (meaning bulky).

Falaq later clarified to Bebika that she had referred to everyone as 'hatte katte', which means healthy and not fat. However, Bebika refused to listen and walked away. Avinash Sachdev explained to Falaq that Bebika believed she had body-shamed her. Bebika later shared her grievances with Palak Purswani, who agreed with her.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid's flirtatious interaction surprises inmates; What's cooking?