Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Jad Hadid's kiss make Akanksha Puri uncomfortable?

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17 and grabbed the attention of the viewers owing to its controversies and fights. The upcoming episodes also promise to drop your jaws with their exciting twists and turns. The two housemates got the temperatures soaring in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and they were Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri. The two, who have been seen notoriously flirting all this while, were surprisingly caught in a warm embrace sharing a french kiss. The housemates were left astonished and intrigued by the steamy moment.

Akanksha Puri expresses her emotion to Jad Hadid:

In a heart-to-heart conversation, Akansha Puri bravely addresses the elephant in the room with Jad Hadid—their unexpected kiss. With a hint of vulnerability in her voice, she opens up about her feelings and the discomfort that crept in since that moment. "I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward," Akansha reveals, her words carrying a mix of courage and hesitation.

Akanksha Puri added "I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance." As the conversation unfolds, the room fills with a sense of understanding and empathy. Akansha shares her perspective, seeking validation and seeking closure for the lingering unease that has affected her interactions with Jad.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has seen several evictions, including Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, and Aaliya Siddiqui. Currently, inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, we have Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and can now be enjoyed for free on Jio Cinema and Voot Select. Fresh episodes are released daily at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

