Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Salman Khan lose followers on social media after bashing Elvish Yadav?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is peaking up and piquing people’s interest. The controversial yet popular reality show has been ruling audiences' hearts for years now. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been garnering massive buzz for many reasons, right from the unique contestants, exciting tasks, friendships, and love stories or the host megastar Salman Khan. The show is heading towards its closure and soon we will have our winner. Recently Bigg Boss announced the Ticket To Finale task between three teams and the task was to create potential viral videos on the events of the house without faking scenarios or performing tasks. The winning team was to be decided by live voting of the audience and it was Team C with Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve emerging as the winners and competing against each other in the final round of Ticket to Finale. The task also witnessed some heated arguments between contestants with Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid calling out Elvish Yadav for not treating his female team members well. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Elvish got schooled by host Salman Khan which did not go well with the YouTubers’ die-hard fans.

Host Salman Khan loses 3.2 million followers on Instagram after bashing Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been grabbing eyeballs and making headlines owing to its content. Apart from just tasks and dynamics between the contestants, the audience and even contestants look forward to the Weekend Ka Vaar where host Salman Khan engages in a fun banter with the contestants. He also goes on to school them for their mistakes while updating them about the new twists and turns awaiting them. While audiences have always enjoyed Salman’s style of hosting proving that how Bigg Boss can never have a better host than Salman Khan, there are certain sections of the audience who find the Wanted star’s hosting biased and how sometimes his behavior goes overboard with the contestants.

In the recent Ticket To Finale task, a high-voltage drama took place with Abhishek Malhan age-shaming Avinash Sachdev. The latter and Jad Hadid criticised Elvish Yadav for passing derogatory remarks towards female contestants. On Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan called out Elvish Yadav for his behaviour and how should not take pride in his fan army on social media as the real army will always be the ones who are on borders and his fans just take free entertainment from him. The Tiger 3 actor even called up Elvish’s mother to make him realise his mistakes with the latter bursting into tears. This behaviour did not go well with the YouTuber’s fans who found the 58-year-old’s host behaviour as bullying and as a result, the former lost over 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Take a look at the new promo of the show

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on weekdays at 9 pm and premiered on June 17 at Jio Cinema. It has a 24-hour live-streaming format. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Elvish Yadav.

ALSO READ: Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani will soon bounce back at work, updates about mother's health