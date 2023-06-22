Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did you know Manisha Rani eloped home and did odd jobs?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 created a lot of buzz since the announcement of the show. So, it goes without saying that the show took the internet by storm within hours after its grand premiere. From the first elimination within 24 hours to new romances blossoming in the house, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. Recently, Manisha Rani, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 opened up about her struggles in life. She shared that she ran away from home and did odd jobs in Kolkata to make a living.

Manisha Rani worked as a waitress and background dancer

On the show, Manisha shared that she left home because she wanted to learn how to dance, but her father didn’t allow it. She said, “So, I wrote a letter to my father and ran away with a friend. I was so fearless that I didn't fear getting arrested. I would sit in the lockup for 2 hours. In fact, we wouldn't buy platform tickets also." The social media sensation lived in a house in Kolkata that was in bad condition and infested by mosquitoes. But she didn't want to return and wanted to make a living at any cost. So, she worked as a waitress and a background dancer. "I worked as a waitress at weddings. I would wear white shirts and stand for eight hours. We would see fancy food in front of us, but were not allowed to eat," further added the contestant in the Salman Khan hosted show.

Along with Manisha Rani, the other contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Recently, Manisha was seen romancing the Lebanon model, Jad Hadid. She also kissed him on the cheeks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Maniesh Paul makes host Salman Khan dance for Weekend Ka Vaar episode