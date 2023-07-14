Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did you know wildcard entrants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav have a history?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 27: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most loved reality shows and it has been successfully grabbing eyeballs owing to its controversies. Each episode brings new challenges and conflicts among the contestants, creating engaging drama. The wild card entries in the 27th episode of the show have added more add excitement to the Salman Khan-hosted show. Actress-content creator Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a surprise entry into the hit reality show leaving the audiences and contestants surprised. Aashika and Elvish both are popular names on social media and this is not the first time they are making headlines. Both have been in the news owing to their past controversy. Keep reading to know about it.

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav's past controversy:

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the house and met all the contestants. Abhishek Malhan expressed his surprise to Elvish, saying he couldn't believe that Elvish and Aashika were sitting together. Elvish revealed that he first heard Aashika's voice before seeing her face, which shocked him. Avinash Sachdev thought that Aashika and Elvish were a couple when they entered together. This statement left Elvish in splits.

Later, while having food with Abhishek, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, Elvish playfully teased Aashika. Abhishek mentioned that he came with his old friend Aashika and she had told everyone that Elvish is obsessed with her. Abhishek jokingly said that he had met Aashika many times in the past.

Bebika asked Aashika how long she and Elvish Yadav had known each other. Aashika revealed that they got to know each other when the lockdown started. Bebika asked if they had worked together, but Aashika replied, "No, he made a roast video on me." Bebika looked shocked and asked Aashika, "Why?" Aashika replied, "For fun." Aashika clarified that they were unknown to each other when Elvish made the roast video. Bebika then asked Aashika what content he chose to roast her, Aashika replied, "The content was body shame."

During a conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Elvish admitted that he was meeting Aashika for the first time. Bebika asked Aashika if they had met when Elvish roasted her, but Aashika said no and explained that he made the roast video without knowing her. Elvish informed Bebika that Aashika was planning to file a complaint against him. However, Aashika denied this and mentioned that although Elvish roasted everyone, he targeted her in an extreme way. Bebika questioned Elvish about why he body-shamed Aashika and advised him not to engage in such behavior. Elvish told Aashika that he had already apologized to her for his actions.

Aashika stated that he had never apologized. Elvish explained that he had made another video specifically to apologize to her. Aashika responded by saying that she hadn't seen any apology from him. Elvish clarified that he is saying this now so that Aashika doesn't hold any grudge about him. Aashika denied holding any grudge against him.

To stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, make sure to follow Pinkvilla for all the latest information!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 27: Captaincy task to Bebika Dhurve-Elvish Yadav's brewing relationship; 3 top moments