Bigg Boss OTT 2: Does Pooja Bhatt have access to her phone? Watch this video to know

The live streaming of the immensely entertaining reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, has consistently captured public attention. Another surprising revelation has emerged from the live stream, causing a stir among fans. Following the stream, viewers uncovered an intriguing detail about Pooja Bhatt and promptly shared the video across various social media platforms. Fans uploaded a video segment featuring Pooja Bhatt from the live program, during which she openly admitted to possessing a phone inside the house. These videos, capturing conversations between Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav, have quickly gone viral.

Pooja Bhatt and Elvish Yadav’s conversation in the Bigg Boss house

According to the Etimes report, when Elvish Yadav and Pooja Bhatt were seen having a word with each other around the kitchen area. Elvish asked Pooja if there’s an elimination round today to which she said, "Today there's elimination, how? Where did you get this memo from?”

To which Elvish abruptly replied that he saw it on the phone, Pooja then told him "Oh you saw it on the phone, I must have left it outside." Elvish then added, "I was checking out your colorful things and I saw the phone."

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt’s conversation

Bebika was seen in another video talking to Pooja about her childhood TV ads. Bebika said, “Ma'am I want the clip of your childhood ad that sir was talking about. Do send it to me” to which Pooja Bhatt replied, “You want it now? My phone is there in the bathroom, I'll send it right away.” After which Bebika started laughing.

There hasn’t been any confirmation about Pooja Bhatt having a mobile phone inside the Bigg Boss house but she and Elvish Yadav were seen several times on several occasions talking about having a phone in the house.

Pooja Bhatt is one of the most loved Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants by the fans.

Pooja Bhatt's success story

Bhatt made her acting debut at age 17 for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She worked with many great actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and many more. She also worked with actor Ajay Devgan in the movie Zakhm for which she won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

