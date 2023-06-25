Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination: Palak Purswani gets evicted from Salman Khan-led show in weekend ka vaar episode

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E9: Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers are leaving no stone unturned to surprise the audience with shocking twists and turns. This unique version of the show, streaming exclusively on a digital platform, provided an opportunity for viewers to engage more actively through live feeds and interactive features. Bigg Boss OTT 2 introduced a fresh batch of contestants who entered the specially designed house, cut off from the outside world. The show maintained its core format, with contestants living together under constant surveillance, navigating various tasks, challenges, and evictions. Speaking of evictions, the first female contestant of the show got eliminated in the 9th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Palak Purswani gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Television actress Palak Purswani gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 after staying in the house for a week. For the uninformed, the nominated contestants were Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Bebika Dhurve. After receiving fewer votes from the audience, Palak's journey came to an end in the show. Palak's eviction left a void in Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar's hearts. Akanksha and Palak were friends since the first episode of the show as both were late entrants in the house. On the other hand, ex-best friends Palak and Jiya had recently patched up in the last episode of the show. Jiya and Akanksha both got emotional after Palak took exit from Bigg Boss house.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 within a week are Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani. The 11 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: How many outfits did Palak Purswani carry for the show? Exact number will leave you in shock