Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav becomes personal assistant of contestants inside house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 30 Weekend Ka Vaar: In the 30th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, viewers witnessed the fun banter between Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. While no elimination was made, there were still some dramatic moments between the contestants and slight verbal brawls. The newest contestant Elvish Yadav was made the personal assistant for both the captain and the contestants inside the house. Read below to know the details.

Elvish Yadav becomes personal assistant of contestants

Bharti and Krushna hosted the second episode of the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan was not available. The hosts asked Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia to point out their own good characteristics which they think make them better than the other.

Elvish said that he was more flexible in making conversation with anyone while he claimed that Aashika could not do that. On the other hand, Aashika pointed out that she did not poke her nose in anyone's business without any reason and called out Elvish for being the one.

Then, contestants were asked to choose one between Aashika and Elvish to be their personal assistant. For obvious reasons, Elvish got more votes. He was named the personal assistant of contestants as well as the captain inside the house. The housemates can assign any personal task to Elvish.

However, Bharti gave Manisha Rani who is currently the captain of the house, three veto cards can help the captain overrule the decision. After some time, Elvish was seen massaging Abhishek's legs as he is the personal assistant and Bebika also asked him to clean her bed.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

