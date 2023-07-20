Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav made THIS comment on Falaq Naazz which triggered Avinash Sachdev; Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been keeping the audiences hooked right from its premiere owing to its interesting format, contestants, controversies and unique tasks. The recent episodes have seen Elvish Yadav make a wild card entry and court attention to his game plan and personality. Bigg We know for a fact that Bigg Boss captaincy tasks are incomplete without drama and heated arguments. Recently, Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task called ‘Tanashahi’ in which contestant Elvish Yadav could make the housemates do whatever he wished for till the buzzer rang. Contestant Jiya Shankar was recently slammed on social media for giving soap-infused water to Elvish during the captaincy task. Additionally, she refused to accept her mistake. After Jiya, now Avinash Sachdev locked horns with Elvish when the latter made a triggering statement at him. Here’s what happened.

Elvish Yadav mocks Avinash Sachdev

In the recent captaincy task contestant Elvish Yadav was made the king of the house where he could make housemates follow his orders till the buzzer rang. The condition for the task for its successful completion was that Elvish will be declared as the new captain of the house. After Jiya Shankar’s horrifying act , it was Avinash Sachdev got into a heated argument with Elvish for making a statement involving Falaq Naaz.

Elvish had asked Falaq to repeat after him that ‘Avinash dheela hai, Elvish is much better than Avinash, My diction is fake’. Elvish then asked her to say ‘Elvish I love you’ but Falaq strictly refused. Elvish replied that he does not see people like her outside which angered Falaq. After Avinash mimicked Elvish and refused to perform the task, the latter made a triggering statement,’ Bandi teri, romance mera’ which led to Avinash charging at Elvish and an argument ensued.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, among others including wild card entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

