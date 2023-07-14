Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav's net worth: 25-year-old's multiple houses to Rs 1.5 cr sportscar

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in Indian Television World. The second instalment of the OTT version of Bigg Boss is in the news every other day. Recently, YouTuber Elvish Yadav and popular actress Aashika Bhatia were welcomed by the task maker as wildcard entrants in the ongoing show. Among the two, Elvish enjoys a crazy fan-following on YouTube and other social media platforms. However, the young social media sensation has an interesting story behind his successful life.

Elvish Yadav’s Family and personal life

Elvish Yadav was born on 14 September 1997 in a traditional Hindu family. Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, is a college lecturer while his mother, Sushma Yadav, is a homemaker. He also has an elder sibling, Komal Yadav, who is married. He was dating Kirti Yadav who was also part of his vlogs but the two broke up later.

Elvish Yadav’s struggle story

Elvish Yadav was always a bright student at school and wanted to have a government job. He was pursuing B.Com from Hansraj College and was staying in a single apartment with his friends. After a while, he started gaining on YouTube.

He viewed Ashish Chanchalani and Amit Bhadana as his role models and started his YouTube Channel in 2016. Elvish uploaded his first video titled How Boys Take Selfie. He makes videos on family comedy, daily issues and roast videos of celebrities. Slowly he gained popularity and today he has over 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.1 million followers on Instagram.

Elvish Yadav’s net worth

As per recent reports, Elvish has a net worth of over Rs 2 crore. He owns lavish apartments and his monthly earning is 10 lakh. Elvish's bungalow is under construction. He has a swanky car collection worth crores which consists of a Hyundai Car and a Porsche 718 Boxster. He also owns a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike. He also works with an NGO which provides education to needy kids and food to the poor.

