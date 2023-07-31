Bigg Boss OTT 2: Evicted contestant Aashika Bhatia looks back at best thing that happened during her stint

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestant Aashika Bhatia got eliminated. The contestant who entered the house as a wild card entry had a short but memorable stint. On Day 27 of the show, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav made a surprise entry into the Salman Khan's show leaving the audiences and contestants surprised. Just a day after getting eliminated, Aashika shared a video on social media looking back at the best times inside the house.

Aashika Bhatia's recent social media post

Today, Aashika Bhatia uploaded a video where she shared several clips of her time inside the house. It features Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and Manisha Rani, the housemates she was closest with. Sharing the video that depicts their bond, she wrote that the connection with them is the best thing that could happen to her. The caption for her video reads, "The best thing that could happen is this connection. Miss you guys. And Thank you to all of my people for supporting me in the house, kept me safe for literal 2 weeks, which was more than enough. I love you guys with all my heart. Trophy FAME mei hi aani chaiye. #FAME #NaagShakti" For the unversed, the four named their group FAME, with the initials of their names.

Take a look at Aashika's video here:

Aashika Bhatia's elimination

In the last nomination task, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia were in the bottom two as both were nominated to get evicted from the show. However, the latter got eliminated as she got fewer votes marking the end of her Bigg Boss journey. Manisha Rani cried and hugged Aashika, while Abhishek and Elvish also bid an emotional goodbye to the social media content creator.

Apart from Aashika, the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, and Falaq Naazz. With Aashika out fo the house, there are currently eight contestants inside the house fighting for the trophy.

