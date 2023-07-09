Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev accused of not being 'vocal' and 'playing safe'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 22 Weekend Ka Vaar: Every episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is filled with drama, emotions, and twisting events. The audience witnesses numerous conflicts, and contestants bashing each other every day. The third Weekend Ka Vaar was no exception but was filled with more drama content. Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev were scolded by Salman Khan for not being vocal inside the house.

Falaq and Avinash accused of playing safe

In a new task, contestants were asked to name two housemates who they think deserved to be fence-sitters. Falaq got into an argument with Abhishek and Manisha when they took her name. After many arguments, Cyrus and Manisha got the most votes.

On the other hand, the whole house got into a fight where they were justifying why their name should not be used in this task.

Salman Khan felt Cyrus and Manisha did not deserve to be fence-sitters. He asked Falaq and Avinash to take the seats of the fence-sitters. He brought up the heated incident between Jad and Bebika and mentioned that Pooja and Bebika have been vocal about their feelings towards Jad but Avinash and Falaq were not being honest with him. They did not take a stand for him.

Bhaijaan then mentioned why Falaq was a fence sitter. Explaining her stand during the chair task performed by Jiya where Falaq had told Jiya to get up for Avinash and Falaq. Salman pointed out the double sides of Falaq as he said that she was supporting Jiya on one side but also asked her to leave the chair for her on the other.

Falaq's sister Shafaq entered

In the 22nd episode, Falaq's sister Shafaq Naaz came and asked her sister to showcase her real identity. She explained to Falaq that she does not need to raise her voice to stand her point but the statements should be solid enough to make the contestants believe in her.

