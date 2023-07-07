Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz blushes after Jiya Shankar teases her and Avinash Sachdev; What's cooking?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E20: It seems like something interesting is brewing in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house, and Jiya Jankar and Jad Hadid are playing the cupid. In one of the recent episodes, Jad Hadid was seen teasing Avinash Sachdev over his bond with Falaq Naazz, which left the latter surprised and embarrassed. In the 20th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Jiya Shankar grabbed the opportunity and jokingly teased Falaq Naazz, which left her blushing and walking away.

Avinash and Falaq's camaraderie:

In the episode, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev are shown enjoying their breakfast. While sipping tea, Falaq accidentally burns her tongue a little and tells Avinash about it. In response, Avinash playfully lip-syncs the words "Du kuch (Should I give something)" and laughs, leaving Falaq with a smile. Avinash then says, "It's still morning, not the right time for it." Falaq shakes her head, indicating a no while smiling and looking at Avinash. Avinash clarifies, "I was talking about something else. If it's not necessary, I won't give it." Falaq smiles and playfully says, "I may be smiling, but..." Avinash interrupts, saying, "I was talking about your multivitamins. Don't be annoyed." Falaq responds in a lighthearted manner, "Don't talk to me like that." Their cute camaraderie continues as they keep exchanging smiles and playful glances. Later, while eating lunch, Avinash feeds Falaq a bite of his food.

Jiya teases Falaq and Avinash:

Falaq Naazz tells Avinash Sachdev that Jiya Shankar thinks he is a nice man. Jiya corrects her, saying, "He's good for you." Falaq mentions that she's trying to convince Avinash of Jiya. Jiya adds, "He is like my brother." She then compliments Falaq and Avinash, saying, "You two fight so cutely. Your chemistry is amazing." Falaq responds by saying that they can never be together in the same way. Meanwhile, Avinash, who is in the kitchen, tries to overhear Falaq and Jiya's conversation. Falaq playfully teases Avinash, telling him to focus on his work.

Jiya Shankar continues teasing Falaq and asks her, "There is nothing? Zero?" Falaq playfully hits Jiya with a cushion and walks away. Avinash asks Jiya what she said that made Falaq walk away, and Jiya responds, "She's blushing." Jiya walks towards Avinash near the kitchen and says, "Falaq didn't say yes, but she also didn't say no." Avinash looks at Jiya and tells her that he understood what she spoke to Falaq and he smiles from ear to ear.

What do you think about Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz's bond? Is this a start of a new relationship? Do let us know in the comment section below.

