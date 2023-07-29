Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz BREAKS silence on why her past boyfriend broke up with her

Falaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. The beautiful actress rose to fame after playing the roles of Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Devaki in Radha Krishna. While things were going fine in her career, she faced a major incident in her personal life when her brother, actor Sheezan Khan, was taken into custody, accused of the suicide of his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. This controversy disturbed the Sasural Simar Ka actress, and following this incident, she was invited to participate as a contestant in the popular yet controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

The 31-year-old actress was perceived as one of the strongest contestants on the show. She had won audiences' hearts with her commanding personality and endearing screen presence. On the show, she even shared a strong friendship with fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev, with the latter claiming to have fallen head over heels for her. However, the talented actress did not give any hope beyond friendship and chose not to express her feelings on national television. After a successful stint, Falaq Naaz was shown the door, and recently she sat down for an interview, opening up about her breakup and journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look at the pictures from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Falaq Naaz opens up on the reason behind her breakup

Popular television actress Falaq Naaz was grabbing all the headlines with her elegant personality in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She was hyped as one of the most popular contestants on the show and received praise from her loyal fans for conducting herself with utmost grace, taking a stand for what's right, and expressing her opinions without any fear or hesitation. However, despite making all the headlines, the Radha Krishna actress recently got evicted just a few weeks before the grand finale due to low votes from the audience.

In a recent interview with Siddarth Kanan, the young actress broke silence on her breakup and said, “It was very painful as we loved each other without any expectations, we had separated due to circumstances unfortunately due to the Hindu-Muslim angle, his family did not agree because I was a Muslim but I do not blame him for supporting his parents as I do not wish to separate someone from their family. At this point in time, I don't believe in dating as I do not want to mess up so I will straight away get married as that's the most beautiful thing, I want to maturely deal with things and right now I do not want to be linked up with anyone which is why I did not give hopes to Avinash on the show.”

Falaq Naaz’s professional carrier

Falaq Naaz is known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. She participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Recently, she got evicted from the show owing to low votes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz REACTS to Avinash Sachdev and Shafaq Naaz's once-upon-a-time rumoured fling