Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz gets emotional as she remembers special person while talking to Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E13: Bigg Boss Season 2 contestants are offering ample entertainment, grabbing massive attention owing to its shocking twists and turns. The 13th episode witnessed entertainment and heartfelt conversations between the contestants, which was worth watching. Today, in a task assigned by Bigg Boss, the contestants were tasked with giving toothpaste to their fellow contestants and sharing their opinions about them. During this particular task, Jiya Shankar chose Falaq Naazz and expressed that Falaq should feel comfortable approaching her for any conversation, even if it involved expressing anger. Jiya emphasized the special bond they shared and encouraged communication between them.

Falaq gets emotional as she remembers special person:

After completing their task, Jiya Shankar and Falaq found themselves engaged in a heartfelt conversation. They candidly expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding the issues that were affecting their friendship. Falaq told Jiya, "After whatever happened, I cried and I take time to heal. If you think I hold grudges against you, then that's not true. I am just in my space, and you shouldn't overthink Jiya." Jiya told Falaq, "I understand this situation because even I don't trust anyone easily or don't easily form friendships. Because I have a lot of baggage and I have healed from it, but if there is a similar situation, I just get a flashback about it."

Falaq Naazz told Jiya, "You don't have to tell this to me, Jiya. You are not the first person. There was someone who came into my life with baggage. Somewhere around 2% you hold that place in my heart. I can't give that place to anyone in my heart, but I consider you the same way how that person was (gets emotional). And that person is very close. I am scared, and I need time to heal." She further explained that she has no grudges against her, and the two sorted out their differences and hugged after the conversation. Both even promised to keep their friendship forever.

