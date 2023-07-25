Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz REACTS to Avinash Sachdev and Shafaq Naaz's once-upon-a-time rumoured fling

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently enjoying a successful run on the online viewership charts. Recently the captaincy task became quite eventful with contestant Elvish Yadav as the dictator which lead to a series of clashes between Elvish-Jiya Shankar and Elvish- Avinash Sachdev over Falaq Naaz. Also, contestants Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz’s blossoming romance has become the talk of the town. While the former was kind of confident about his feelings and went on to openly express his affection, the latter wanted to take time and was yet to accept her liking for him. However, after some days, shocking news came to light about Avinash having previously dated Falaq’s sister Shafaq Naaz as well. Post her eviction in an interview with India Forums, Falaq gave her opinion on Shafaq and Avinash’s rumoured relationship.

The popular yet controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is slowly nearing its finale and one by one every contestant has exited. In the previous episodes, it was contestant Falaq Naaz who was shown the door after a successful stint on the show. Falaq is a popular television actress and had made headlines during her brother Sheezan Khan’s controversy which led to her entry in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The Sasural Simar Ka fame actress had a bitter-sweet journey inside the house and struck some good friendships with contestants Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev.

After her eviction, the 31-year-old sat down for an interview with India Forums talking about her journey, carrier, and bonds inside the house and especially addressing the rumoured past relationship of Avinash Sachdev and her sister Shafaq Naaz. She said “ I really do not have any idea about this, We are at a stage where we can handle things with maturity, If this happened I would like to talk peacefully with them, I don't think it matters now as it's an old story now, there is a possibility of this being a rumour. Hence I don't want to jump to conclusions and once we talk, I am sure it will all fall in place .”

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema and airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia

