Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz reveals sister Shafaq Naaz hasn't come to meet her yet; talks about their differences

Falaq Naaz, a popular face on the small screen rose to fame with the role of Jhanvi Bharadwaj in the popular drama Sasural Simar Ka and Babli in the romantic drama Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani. While her professional career was faring fine, things haven’t been so smooth in her personal life. Her brother Sheezan Khan got arrested for orchestrating the suicide of his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. Following this controversy, Falaq Naaz was chosen to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

The 31-year-old actress had entered the show amid much hype and confidence. She was perceived as a very strong contestant and courted attention right from the start. The Sasural Simar Ka fame actress was actively dishing out opinions and also struck a strong friendship with fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev. While the latter ended up falling in love with her, the former was not willing to accept any romantic feelings for him. After a brief but successful stint, Falaq got evicted from the show. In a recent interview, she spoke up about how she has drifted apart from her sister Shafaq Naaz. Here’s what happened.

Falaq Naaz on the reason behind her and Shafaq Naaz breaking ties

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, the 31-year-old opened up on the reason behind her estranged relationship with sister Shafaq Naaz, she spoke up,” Since a young age we saw a lot of things and Shafaq spent a lot of time with our grandmother, for some weird reason our nani brainwashed her against my mom and whenever we used to visit our nani’s place Shafaq used to be close with my cousins but never come to me, nani used to never send her home which is the reason there were a lot of fights but when Shafaq turned 17 she began to live with us but she began to question the finance of the house which was unacceptable, I told her that there is so much expense in this profession and over 1 lakh is spent on our face but she refused to listen, when it comes to my mom I can't tolerate any disrespect, the main reason we didn't speak up was due to finance.”

Bigg Boss fame further added,” Even today its been two days since I came out of Bigg Boss but she did not come to me, she sent me a long message about many things but I told her these things cannot be spoken on messages but in person, I do miss my sister a lot “

Falaq Naaz’s professional carrier

Falaq Naaz is known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. She participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Recently, she got evicted from the show owing to low votes.

