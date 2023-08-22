Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Aashika Bhatia vibes to song Mahiye Jinna Sohna; watch

Aashika Bhatia, a prominent Indian actress and influential figure on social media, made a significant appearance as a wild card contestant on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite her brief stay, her presence captivated a substantial amount of attention from viewers. Regrettably, she was eliminated from the show shortly after. Today, on August 22, Aashika Bhatia offered her followers a sneak peek into her personal life through a social media post. This glimpse provides a unique view of Aashika vibing to the song Mahiye Jinna Sohna.

Aashika Bhatia grooves to the song Mahiye Jinna Sohna, watch:

Aashika Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account to share a delightful video that highlights her carefree spirit. The video captures her groove to the tune of the popular song Mahiye Jinna Sohna. Set against the backdrop of a serene beach, she playfully interacts with the lapping waves and embraces the refreshing coastal breeze.

In the video, Aashika exudes charm in her ensemble, wearing an endearing black crop top paired with distressed blue denim jeans. To accentuate her look, she complements it with stylish black and purple sunglasses, along with crisp white sandals. Her flowing hair adds to the overall appeal, creating a charming and playful vibe reminiscent of a Barbie doll.

Aashika Bhatia's captivating video not only reflects her vibrant persona but also resonates with her fans who continue to engage with her content.

Who is Aashika Bhatia?

Aashika Bhatia is one of the most beloved content creators on social media. Her journey began as a renowned child artist in the entertainment sphere, propelling her to fame at an early age. Beyond her acting endeavors, Aashika has honed her proficiency in the art of belly dancing, showcasing her versatile talents.

The spotlight on Aashika intensified due to her participation in the second season of the widely watched reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. The show, hosted by none other than Salman Khan, offered her a platform to captivate audiences with her vibrant personality and undeniable charisma.

Work-wise, Aashika Bhatia marked her inaugural on-screen appearance in the year 2009, emerging as a child actress in the television serial Meera where she played the role of young Meera. Notably, she essayed the role of Nikki Dixit in the well-received show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ginny in Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Her transition from the small screen to the silver screen was marked by her film debut, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.