Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Aashika Bhatia vibes to song Popular as she treats fans with new GRWM video; Watch

Aashika Bhatia is one of the most famous Indian actresses and social media influencers. A few weeks back, she entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant. The diva grabbed a lot of attention for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, however, she was evicted from the show. Today on August 4, Aashika posted a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video on her social media account.

Aashika Bhatia grooves to song Popular in interesting GRWM video

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a Get Ready With Me video where she shared her makeup routine with her fans. In the video, she can be seen vibing to the beats of the song Popular by The Weeknd and Madonna, while sharing the products she uses for her makeup.

Aashika shared the video with the caption, “Work trip it is”

Aashika is then seen dressed in a beautiful sky blue color cord set and a cute black bralette top. The actress left her tresses open and flaunted in it style. In her video, Bhatia also shared her favorite lipstick shade with her fans.

After getting ready in this cute attire, she was all set to head out on her road trip. Aashika also shared a glimpse of her road trip in the same video.

Later, reacting to her video, one of her fans commented, “Aap aise hi bahut khubsurat ho makeup naa bhi karoge to bhi bahut khubsurat lagoge humne dekha hai aapko BB mai u r naturally beautiful” Several other fans showered love and warmth.

Aashika Bhatia won the hearts of many Bigg Boss viewers during her stay on the show. Fans were disappointed to see their favorite celebrity leave the Bigg Boss house after failing to receive enough votes.

Aashika Bhatia’s success story

Aashika made her first on-screen appearance in 2009 as a child actress where she played the role of young Meera in the TV series Meera. After the show, Meera, the door of opportunities was opened for Aashika and she then appeared in many popular series, including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Nikki Dixit, and Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi as Ginny.

Bhatia made her film debut working with Salman Khan where she played the role of his sister Rajkumari Radhika in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She also appeared in MTV's criminal drama Gumraah. Aashika Bhatia has a huge fan following on her Instagram, where her fans support her in every way.

