Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar to collaborate for music video? Here's what we know

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's bond has been the highlight of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and there are no second thoughts about it! Both entered as strangers and were at loggerheads in the initial days. However, after spending time together in Bigg Boss house their feelings and thoughts towards each other changed. While being locked inside Bigg Boss house. Jiya expressed his feelings for Abhishek and since then their #AbhiYa has been shipping all over the internet. Even after Bigg Boss, AbhiYa fans are still trending their hashtag in the hope of seeing them together once again.

Abhishek and Jiya to collaborate for music video:

Now there's an exciting update for Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan and actress Jiya Shankar's fans. According to an India Forums report, Abhishek and Jiya are all set to join hands for a new project and will soon be seen on-screen together. According to the portal's sources, Abhishek and Jiya have been finalized for a music video and the song is most likely to be a romantic number. The sources also revealed to the portal that the music video will be produced by Vyrl Originals.

Well, both have not yet announced their collaboration but it will be quite interesting to see them again on-screen, this time playing characters.

Take a look at the post here-

Abhishek's journey in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show has been incredible and he has been applauded for it by the audience. For the uninformed, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan was diagnosed with dengue just before the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was then hospitalized but still managed to attend the grand finale for a few hours. After the grand finale, Jiya Shankar visited the hospital to meet Abhishek and to give him good wishes for emerging as the first runner-up of the season.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Even after Bigg Boss, Jiya and Abhishek's camaraderie is still loved by fans. Recently, in Abhishek Malhan's mother Dimple Malhan's vlog, it was seen that the YouTuber Facetimed Jiya Shankar while he was enjoying his chole bhature. Showing his screen and Jiya, Abhishek said, “Yeh Mera chole bhature khane ka partner hai. (She is my partner for enjoying chole bhature.)” Thus it will be a treat for AbhiYa's fans to see them together in a music video and for the first time.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Manisha Rani on Abhisha-Abhiya war: 'If I can be liked with 2-3 boys then...'