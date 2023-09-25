Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan gifts 50K handbag to Manisha Rani; Find out what's inside

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired, many celebrities have garnered fans' attention and become fan favorites. The vlogger and ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan has garnered a lot of love from fans. The vlogger recently posted a new vlog with his best friend Manisha Rani on his YouTube channel. He surprised Manisha with tons of gifts and her reaction was priceless. As Manisha and Abhishek were opening the gifts and enjoying time both became quite nostalgic about their time in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and how both became closest buddies in no time.

Abhishek Malhan surprises Manish with loads of gifts

The Judaiyaan actor recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where he was surrounded by multiple gifts and a special guest on his latest vlog which happened to be Manisha Rani. As the video begins, Manisha opens up the gifts and they are indeed amazing. Among the gifts were a luxurious bag, iPhone 14 Pro Max, some luxurious perfumes, and much other expensive stuff. Manisha says, "Itna sara gift to mujhe aaj tak kisi ne bhi nahi diya" (Nobody has gifted me these many gifts ever.)

After revealing all the presents, the duo talk also reminisced about their days in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek mentioned, "When I was unwell on the show, Manisha made some oil with some home remedies and treated me like a family member." Even Manisha spoke, "Inside the BB house, she had a terrible fight with Bebika, and Abhishek stood up for her and calmed her down." Later she thanked him for the gifts.

Abhishek Malhan's work front post-Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan has quite a few things lined up. He recently collaborated with Jiya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan. The music video has more than a million views. He is now headed to other projects that he has kept under wraps.

