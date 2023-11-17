Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to star in music video; Will it be romantic song?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan and finalist Manisha Rani have been in the news due to their close friendship that viewers witnessed inside the Bigg Boss house. Their friendship in the house grabbed attention, and fans shipped #AbhiSha online daily. Now, AbhiSha fans are on cloud nine as Abhishek and Manisha Rani have announced their collaboration.

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to reunite:

Just a few hours ago, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani took to their social media handle and dropped several pictures of them together. In these snaps, the BFFs are seen having a fun time as they strike here for the pictures. Abhishek is seen wearing a jacket on an all-black look, whereas Manisha is dressed in a green ethnic outfit.

Sharing these photos, Abhishek wrote, "Music video update: Baat chalra hai (laughing emoticon)."

Take a look at Abhishek Malhan's post here-

For the uninformed, it was recently when Abhishek Malhan disclosed for the first time about collaborating with Manisha Rani. In one of his recent vlogs, the YouTuber informed fans that he and Manisha are prepping together to feature in a new song.

Speaking about their friendship, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's close friendship was clearly visible in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, where both were often seen spending most of their time together. They took a stand for one another and defined friendship goals. Even after their stint in the show, Abhishek and Manisha remained best of friends.

Manisha Rani's expensive gift for Abhishek Malhan:

Just a few days back, Abhishek Malhan's mother, Dimple Malhan, shared a vlog where the former was seen flaunting the expensive gift he received from Manisha. She gifted Abhishek a gold chain with a locket that had written 'KING' on it.

The YouTuber disclosed why Manisha gave a locket with KING written on it. Abhishek shared that Manisha always told him that he was the King of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and thus, she gave him this locket.

Workwise, Abhishek Malhan was recently seen making a guest appearance on Temptation Island. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani collaborated with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, for a music video titled Bolero.

