Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan assumes 24-hour CM role; champions environment and women's aid

Abhishek Malhan, renowned as Fukra Insaan, skyrocketed to stardom through Bigg Boss OTT 2. This influential figure consistently updates his fans, offering glimpses into his daily life, from thrilling Asian Cup adventures in Sri Lanka to exciting getaways at Dubai's various events. Amidst his hectic schedule, he presently prioritizes quality time with family, temporarily stepping away from work commitments. Today, he pleasantly astonishes his devoted fan base by assuming the role of Chief Minister, tackling critical societal issues.

Abhishek Malhan re-creates Nayak; becomes a chief minister for 1 day

The Judaiyaan actor recently posted an inspirational yet motivating vlog on his YouTube channel. He went out in public to solve some of the critical environmental and societal problems. He picked up concerning matters in society and aided in their solutions by making simple yet effective changes.

Firstly, he took the problem of pollution. He got some of his fans as volunteers and they planted around 10K saplings all around Delhi and even gifted people to plant around their vicinity. Next, Abhishek and his team went to aid helpless women. They went to a women's shelter where they distributed 50 sewing machines to women who were victims of domestic violence. these women blessed him and thanked Malhan's team for helping them stand on their feet. Abhishek taught them how to use YouTube to learn to stitch and start on a new note.

Next up, Abhishek Malhan and his team resolved the problem of sanitation. They set up toilet cubicles for the public and kids. For this mission, Abhishek's brother and Youtuber Nishchay Malhan also contributed to his brother's mission. They donated 3 lakhs from the funds that they raised when Abhishek was in Bigg Boss. They also recruited people to clean and keep them hygienic. Next, they collected garbage that has caused lots of problems like plastic, wrappers, etc. His team and volunteers help him to collect as much garbage and waste as they can. They collected up to 300 kgs of waste.

He then went to old age homes to meet people who were left by their families. He got them blankets and also gifted them cooking essentials to these people who love to cook. They even sell food items at the cost of 1 rupee to help local vendors. Lastly, they went to schools and orphanages and gifted them books and stationary items. These kids were happy to see Abhishek do such a thing for them.

Abhishek Malhan's work front post-Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan has many things lined up. He recently collaborated with Jiya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan. The music video has more than a million views. He is now headed to other projects that he has kept quiet till things officiate.

