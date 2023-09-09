Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan drops goofy mirror selfies with Manisha Rani; Tony Kakkar REACTS

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's friendship was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Their pure, realistic, and amazing bond was immensely loved by the viewers. Since day 1, both stood by each other and proved their friendship several times during their stay in the controversial reality show. #AbhiSha was often seen trending on Twitter during their stint and continues to do so even after the show ended. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha visited Abhishek in the hospital as he was hospitalized after being diagnosed with Dengue.

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's PICS:

Now, finally, the BFFs had a proper reunion and they have shared a glimpse of it with their fans as well. Just a few hours ago, Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up Abhishek Malhan took the internet by storm as he shared a few pictures with his BFF Manisha Rani on his social media handle. Abhishek was seen wearing an off-white sleeveless sweatshirt whereas Manisha looked beautiful in a chic floral-printed white kurta set. The two were seen teasing each other and were all smiles as they posed for the selfies. Sharing these photos with his best buddy, Abhishek captioned, "ABHISHA (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's PICS:

Celebs and fans shower love:

As soon as these photos were shared by Abhishek on his Instagram handle, it went viral within the blink of an eye. Fans showered immense love on Abhishek and Manisha and shipped 'AbhiSha' in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Best pic on the Internet today" while another user commented, "Finally #abhisha reunion." However, even Tony Kakkar showered love on the BFF duo and called them "Cute (heart emoticon)."

AbhiSha's new reel:

Just a few minutes ago, Abhishek and Manisha shared another reel with their fans and followers on social media where they were seen grooving on the latter's recently released music video Jamnaa Paar. Sharing this reel, Manisha wrote, "On the spot wala dance Kuch v kar diya." This reel too received a reaction from several celebrities and fans. While Abhishek commented, "Hahahahahahhaa the best dance DUO," Jad Hadid said, "Toooooo cute you two @fukra_insaan @manisharani002." Neha Kakkar also dropped a comment and wrote, "Hahaha.. These two the Cutest!" On the other hand, Tony Kakkar said, "Oye Oye itni masti" and so on the amazing comments continued.

Watch their reel here-

On the professional front, Manisha was last seen in Jamnaa Paar with Tony Kakkar whereas Abhishek was last seen in Judaiyaan with Jiya Shankar.

