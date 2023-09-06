Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan hints at buying THIS supercar; Can you guess?

Abhishek Malhan, widely recognized as Fukra Insaan, is a prominent Indian YouTuber and content creator who has achieved tremendous success in the digital realm. He catapulted to stardom as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Throughout the show, his unwavering commitment and consistent progress were apparent right from the outset. Abhishek's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 garnered significant attention due to his candid opinions and unique perspectives. In Dimple Malhan’s recent vlog, Abhishek gives a hint that he is contemplating buying a supercar.

Fukra Insaan hints at buying a supercar:

In a recent vlog, prominent YouTuber Abhishek Malhan visited a car showroom with his friend. He showed two impressive supercars, the Mustang, and the Porsche Panamera. Unfortunately, the car Abhishek desired was unavailable at that moment.

He decided to take a test drive in a Porsche Panamera. Before going for the test drive, Abhishek hinted at his preferred car, playfully engaging his fans by saying, “Meko jo gaadi chahiye wo abhi inke pass nahi hai but available krenge wo gaadi. Guess karo konsi gaadi hai. Ek hai alag si, ‘A’ se naam chalu ho sakta hai uska. (The car I want is not currently with them, but they will make it available. Guess which car it is. It's unique, and its name might start with the letter 'A'.)”

Watch the video here.

During his test drive of the Porsche Panamera, Malhan expressed his thoughts about the car, saying, “It is a nice car bhai. Though mujhe iske features jada pata nahi hai. Bhai iska panel itna pyara bana rakha hai. Matlab jo gaadi m lene aaya tha, matlab jo mai soch raha tha ki meko yeh leni chahiye wo bhaut hi pyaari hai, par isko chlane k baad I can consider this. (It is a nice car. Although I don't know much about its features. The panel is beautifully designed. I came here with the intention of buying a different car, the one I was thinking of is really a nice car. But After driving it, I can consider this.)”

After coming back home, Abhishek excitedly informed his father about a new car he had seen for the family. However, he kept the specific car model a secret, leaving his fans and viewers curious about which supercar might soon join the Malhan family.

For the unversed, Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, with Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. Malhan is all set to release his upcoming album Judaiyaan with Jiya Shankar on September 8.



