Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan loses 1.5 lakhs while traveling: 'My father cautioned me..'

Abhishek Malhan rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber was an instant fan favorite and turned out to be the first runner-up of the season 2 OTT Bigg Boss. He posts quirky vlogs on this YouTube channel and is often found entertaining his fans. From becoming a 1-day CM to sharing his love for cricket, this Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame always amazes his fans with his various outings. Recently he revealed a shocking incident that grabbed the attention of his fans and netizens alike. Apparently, Abhishek lost Rs.1.5 lakhs in cash while traveling to a place.

Abhishek Malhan loses a hefty amount leaving fans in dismay

Popularly known as Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan in his latest vlog shared a shocking incident that upset the YouTuber. Abhishek said that he was traveling for an interview when this happened. He said, "I was supposed to buy a gift, an iPhone to someone. I never carry such a hefty amount. My heart is racing. I lost all my money."

He continues, "My father cautioned me to be extra careful yet I still lost my money. I didn't think I would face such a thing. Now I wish I would have been extra careful." Fans expressed their sympathy and also told him to calm down. They told him to be careful next time and that he need not be upset about it.

Abhishek Malhan's work front post-Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan recently hinted at his new ventures. The YouTuber recently gave his fans a sneak peek into his new home. He was seen in another music video Noori with Drishti Kharbanda. He recently collaborated with Jiya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan. The music video has more than a million views. He is now headed to other projects that he has kept quiet till things officiate.

