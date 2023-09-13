Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan & Manisha Rani hilariously recreate Judaiyaan

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's friendship became a standout friendship in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Viewers were captivated by their genuine and relatable bond. From the very beginning of the show, they stood by each other, consistently demonstrating their strong friendship, which resonated with the audience. The hashtag #AbhiSha frequently trended on Twitter during their time in the house, and it still enjoys popularity even after the season's climax. Recently, Abhishek Malhan delighted fans by sharing a hilarious recreation of his and Jiya's song Judaiyaan with Manisha.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 besties tease and recreate Judaiyaan in Style:

A few days ago, the inseparable duo from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 had a lively reunion, with both indulging in playful teasing and mockery. Today, Abhishek Malhan treated fans to a side-splitting video on his Instagram, featuring both friends recreating the famous song Judaiyaan in the most comical manner possible.

From exaggerated fake crying to playful messing with each other's hair, the pair had Instagram users in fits of laughter with their antics. Malhan captioned the post, humorously referring to themselves as Tom and Jerry, and added, "Ek dum overacting ki dukaan lage. Thank you everyone for showering love on my new song Judaiyaan. Go make your Reels on Judaiyaan"

Fans were highly impressed by this hilariously entertaining video. Some commented, “Wah kya scene hai acting ki baadsha ho dono (Wow, what a scene! Both of you are masters of acting),” “You are looking so cute together love ho gaya hai aap logo se . #Abhisha is an emotion of millions of hearts.” while some fans cannot help but comment whether they should cryo or laugh on this video. One fan wrote, “They've Invented New Genre SadCom Sad Comedy Literal defination of wheather laugh or cry.”

Even Abhishek's mother, Dimple Malhan, commented on the video, saying, “Bestie Goals both dramebaaz.”

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani’s work front:

Abhishek Malhan is a YouTube content creator. He made a huge fan following with his stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he secured the position of the first runner-up. His most recent music video Judaiyaan was with Jiya Shankar, which was released on September 6th.

Manisha Rani is a self-made social media influencer who won the hearts of many during her time on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, ultimately finishing as the second runner-up. Her debut music video, Jamna Paar, was released in collaboration with singer Tony Kakkar and received an abundance of love from her fans.

