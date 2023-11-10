Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan receives THIS expensive gift from Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan formed a close bond with co-contestant Manisha Rani during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Their friendship emerged strong after their stint in the show. Abhishek and Manisha often dish out BFF goals and their fans adore their bonding. Abhishek recently flaunted an expensive gift that he received from Manisha Rani that will surely drop your jaws!

Abhishek Malhan receives an expensive gift from Manisha Rani:

Abhishek Malhan's mother Dimple Malhan is also a well-known YouTuber and regularly shares vlogs with her fans. In her recent vlog, Abhishek was seen giving a sneak peek to his fans, of the costly gift that he received from his close friend Manisha Rani. Manisha gifted Abhishek a gold chain with a locket that had written 'KING' on it.

While Abhishek was unboxing the gift, Abhishek's mother told him that he shouldn't have taken such a high-priced gift from her. However, Abhishek explained how Manish forced him to accept the gift even though he had gifted her a few things. Also, the YouTuber disclosed why Manisha gave a locket with KING written on it. Abhishek shared that Manisha always told him that he was the King of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and thus she gave him this locket.

Take a look at the post here-

Abhishek announces new song with Manisha:

Although he wanted to unbox the gift with Manisha, Abhishek informed fans how Manisha and his schedule were not matching and that is the reason he was unable to meet her. He also mentioned that he was supposed to meet Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav in Mumbai but they couldn't meet as they had to go to Bigg Boss 17 and he had to run his errands. He also disclosed exciting news with his fans that he and Manisha will soon be seen in a music video and it is currently in the works.

More about Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's bond:

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani formed a close friendship and were often seen spending most of their time together. They took a stand for one another and defined friendship goals. Fans shipped 'AbhiSha' on the internet and it still trends. Their fans adore their bond and it will be a treat to see AbhiSha together in their upcoming music video.

