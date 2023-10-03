Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan shares his love for car; PICS

After becoming a fan favorite, Abhishek Malhan shares his day-to-day activities with his viewers. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame recently shared his new house pictures with his fans and now in his recent vlog, he shared his other favorite thing, which is cars. The Judaiyaan actor showed his fans, the number of cars that his close friend possesses, and one of the cars standing is Abhishek's dream car. He even mentioned that he is a fan of his friend's car collection.

Abhishek Malhan gives his fans a taste of luxurious cars

Abhishek Malhan recently uploaded a YouTube vlog, showcasing an impressive collection of luxury and vintage cars in a garage. He enthusiastically shared that he's currently in Hyderabad. Abhishek, known for his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, couldn't contain his amazement at his friend's car collection, consisting of 30 vehicles and formerly belonging to a racing enthusiast. He treated viewers to a glimpse of some high-end luxury cars and even thrilled Abhishek by promising to gift him his dream car, leaving the vlogger ecstatic. Later in the video, Abhishek revealed another location where his friend possessed an iconic car and one designed by the same individual.

His friend escorts him to another garage, unveiling a trove of vintage cars and models he had stashed away. Abhishek suggests launching a podcast or YouTube channel, recognizing a shared passion for cars among potential viewers. Subsequently, his friend showcases some celebrity-owned cars of the past. The vlogger brims with excitement, expressing gratitude to his friend for this remarkable experience.

Abhishek Malhan's work post-Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan has many things lined up. He recently collaborated with Jiya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan. The music video has more than a million views. He is now headed to other projects that he has kept quiet till things officiate.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Harsh Rajput treats fans with exclusive sneak peek from show; PICS