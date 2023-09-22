Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan talks about venturing into new place; shifting with his family

Abhishek Malhan, widely recognized as Fukra Insaan, has risen to stardom following his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. This influential figure consistently keeps his fans engaged, sharing glimpses of his daily life, from his thrilling trip to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup to his exciting escapades in Dubai for various events. Amid his busy schedule, he's currently devoting quality time to his family, taking a brief respite from work. Today, in one of his vlogs, he pleasantly surprised his dedicated fanbase once again. Stay tuned for updates on his intriguing upcoming projects!

Abhishek Malhan planning to shift with his family

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame, Abhishek Malhan is currently spending some time with his family. In his recent vlog first, his mother Dimple gave an update about her recent absence from the video. She said that her mother was unwell and was busy taking her to hospital. Later the vlog is taken over by Abhishek asks his mother to make something special for then and she promises to make a chole-bhature for him.

His father denies saying that he is on a strict diet. Later he asks his father, "Papa hum kab shift ho rahe hai?" (papa when are we shifting?) He says that they will be shifting on 15 October into a different house. Abhishek also states that they will purchase a new car and will have lots of fun. Now the intriguing part is: where is the family shifting? Are they shifting to someplace in Delhi or Mumbai?

Well, nothing is revealed yet but fans are eager to know where they are heading. In the vlog, he does give a hint that they are sifting to a better place in their locality but still, fans are super curious.

Abhishek Malhan's work front post-Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan has many things lined up. He recently collaborated with Jiya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan. The music video has more than a million views. He is now headed to other projects that he has kept quiet till things officiate.

