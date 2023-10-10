Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with minor accident; Here’s what we know

Abhishek Malhan, widely known as Fukra Insaan, achieved significant fame and influence through his YouTube and social media presence. His popularity soared following his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he amassed a dedicated fan base. However, despite the immense support, Fukra Insaan ultimately secured the position of the first runner-up. Notably, he shared a close and affectionate relationship with his parents, his mother, Dimple Malhan, is also a well-known YouTuber. In a recent vlog, she revealed a distressing incident, wherein she and her husband were involved in an unfortunate accident.

Vinay Malhan and Dimple Malhan met with a minor accident:

Dimple Malhan recently posted a vlog on her YouTube channel, sharing her joy as she showcased the interior of her new home to her online YouTube family. Accompanied by her husband, Vinay Malhan, and their daughter, Prerna, they visited the new residence and expressed their happiness.

However, on their way back home, they encountered an unexpected mishap. While stuck in heavy traffic, a truck collided with their car from behind. Thankfully, both Dimple Malhan and Vinay Malhan emerged unharmed from the incident. Vinay Malhan swiftly took action to ensure their safety and moved them out of the situation. Dimple Malhan also revealed the damage to their car, which now bore multiple scratches as a result of the accident. Dimple Malhan shared her experience, saying, “Mere ko raat m sach m itni jada tension ho rahi thi kyunki gaadi ka impact itna jada tha na or jab piche se aakar truck vale ne maara mera toh ekdm dil dehal gaya. Mai toh dar gayi or itna shiver karne lag gyi. (I was extremely tense in the night because the impact of the car collision was quite severe, and when the truck hit us from behind, my heart skipped a beat. I got scared, and I started trembling with fear.)”

About Dimple Malhan

Work-wise, Dimple Malhan is a YouTuber with an impressive following of approximately 3.31 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Dimple Malhan's family is quite influential in the YouTube community. Her son, Nischay Malhan, who goes by the name Triggered Insaan, and Abhishek Malhan, both are prominent YouTubers with substantial and dedicated fan base.

