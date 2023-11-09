Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Akanksha Puri hints at new beginnings, meets bestie Palak Purswani; PICS inside

Akanksha Puri, who rose to fame after her controversial stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently dropped an array of gorgeous pictures from a party which she attended along with her bestie Palak Purswani. Besides this, Akanksha also revealed that she will be staying out of Mumbai for a few months. She called the same ‘new beginnings’.

Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani reunite for a fun night

During her stay inside the Bigg Boss house, Akanksha Puri bonded well with co-contestant Palak Purswani. The two became thick buddies and their friendship is still going strong. Recently, the two ladies were seen partying with each other. They were decked up in traditional wear from what seemed like pre-Diwali celebrations.

Akanksha Puri shared some stunning frames from the evening on her Instagram stories. Alongside a heartwarming collage of photos with Palak Purswani, the actress wrote, “You bring out the best in me. I Love you.” Palak reposted the same image and penned, “Yes, we come in a package deal.”

Here’s a look at Akanksha Puri’s adorable clicks with Palak Purswani:

Akanksha Puri’s new beginnings

In another Instagram story shared by Akanksha Puri, the actress is seen in a car. She is wearing black and white-hued shirt with matching sunglasses. Beneath the shot, Akanksha wrote, “New beginnings. Mumbai you will be missed big time. See you in a few months.”

Following this, the 35-year-old dropped a picture from Vadodara and penned, “Home for next few weeks.”

Take a look at Akanksha Puri’s Instagram stories:

About Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri began her career as a cabin crew member. She soon started receiving offers for modeling. While acting as a model, the TV star got noticed by Studio Green and bagged a role in 2013’s Tamil action comedy film Alex Pandian. After appearing in a few South movies like Praise the Lord and Lodde, Akanksha made her Hindi film debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls in 2015. In 2017, the actress forayed into TV with the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh.

On the personal front, Akanksha Puri has been linked to late star Sidharth Shukla, actor Paras Chhabra and her Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-participant Jad Hadid.

